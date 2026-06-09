Sixers’ Joel Embiid Trade Rumors Get Shut Down by Mike Gansey

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be making some changes this offseason. Heck, that process has already started, as Mike Gansey has been hired to replace Daryl Morey as the team’s president of basketball operations. Soon enough, Gansey will begin working to make tweaks to the Sixers’ roster.

The guy who has everyone’s attention right now is superstar center Joel Embiid, as his name has popped up in trade rumors in the wake of Gansey’s hiring. Despite that, Gansey hasn’t indicated he wants to trade Embiid. In fact, he quickly managed to shoot down the rumors that had popped up surrounding the Cameroonian big man with just five words.

Mike Gansey Puts Joel Embiid Trade Rumors to Rest

Over the past few years, Embiid has become one of the most divisive players in the NBA. When he’s on the court, he is one of the best players in the league. The problem is that, since winning the MVP Award for the 2022-23 campaign, Embiid has managed to suit up in just 96 total games over the past three seasons.

This season, Embiid played in just 38 games, and while his numbers were solid (26.9 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 3.9 APG, 48.9 FG%), his continued lack of availability is causing problems for Philly. He did manage to return from an emergency appendectomy to send the Boston Celtics packing in the first round of the playoffs, but he was helpless against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

With a new regime taking over the front office, fans have wondered if the team could look into trading Embiid in an effort to begin building around Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. And while teams, such as the Dallas Mavericks, would show interest in Embiid if he were to become available, it doesn’t sound like Gansey has any interest in moving on from him right now.

“Joel is ours right now,” Gansey confidently said when asked about the trade rumors on “97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia.”

What Should the Sixers Do with Joel Embiid?

At some point, the 76ers are going to have to shift gears and focus on building around Maxey and Edgecombe. Could that time be now? The timing certainly would make sense, as this may be the most valuable Embiid is going to be over the remainder of his career. And again, while Gansey has publicly thrown his weight behind Embiid, the front office could ultimately decide it’s worth moving on from him.

Philly will almost certainly listen to any trade offers that come its way for Embiid, but unless it gets blown away, it doesn’t seem all that likely to move on from him this offseason. Whether or not that’s the right move is up for debate, but it seems like all the trade rumors surrounding Embiid for the time being are just that: rumors.