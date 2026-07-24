Philadelphia 76ers Star Jaylen Brown Sends Out Viral Post After LeBron James News

On Friday, news came out that the Philadelphia 76ers had landed four-time NBA Champion LeBron James.

At 41, he still remains one of the elite players in the league.

Last season, James had averages of 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 51.5% from the field and 31.7% from three-point range in 60 games.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote: “BREAKING: LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, Klutch Sports Group and Klutch CEO and Game Over show host Rich Paul tells ESPN.”

Jaylen Brown Sends Out Viral Post After LeBron James News

Following the news, Jaylen Brown sent out a viral post to X.

There were over 20,000 likes in 30 minutes.

He wrote: “#throwtheballup”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Noa Dalzell: “Jaylen Brown is looking forward to playing with LeBron”

@big_business_: “We need you, Maxey, Edgecombe and LeBron to maximize Joel Embiid This is his shot for a 2nd MVP”

@LakersLead: “take good care of him”

@jeffdiv: “Sad youre second fiddle once again. Look forward to your twitch complaining”

@terhall88: “Going to be a interesting season, I’m going to root for you not the team”

Brown was recently traded to the 76ers after spending the first ten seasons of his career with the Boston Celtics.

Charania had written (on July 1): “BLOCKBUSTER: The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN.”

Looking At The 76ers

The 76ers are coming off a year where they beat the Celtics in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

They then got swept by Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the second round.

Despite many talented teams, the 76ers have been unable to reach the Eastern Conference finals since 2001.