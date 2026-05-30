Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares High Praise for Philadelphia 76ers Fans

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo shared some high praise for Philadelphia 76ers fans.

During a recent online stream, Antetokounmpo was asked which team had the most passionate fans and the two-time NBA MVP pointed to the Sixers (and the Celtics).

Giannis Antetokounmpo Says 76ers (and Celtics) Have the Most Passionate Fans

It’s clear that fans in Philadelphia (and Boston) have earned Antetokounmpo’s respect.

“I feel like the best arena is Boston, Philly,” Antetokounmpo said. “… Philly they go crazy. … Regular game, playoff everybody go crazy, but regular game, Boston is passionate, Philadelphia 76ers, they have passionate fans.”

76ers Fans Have Developed a Reputation with NBA Players

Antetokounmpo isn’t alone in thinking that Philly and Boston boast the league’s most passionate fans. Though, some might use a different word to describe those fanbases.

In an anonymous poll conducted by The Athletic and published earlier this month, NBA players voted on which arena has the most obnoxious fans, and the 76ers fans who fill the seats at Xfinity Mobile Arena on a nightly basis came in second place with 17.9 percent of the total vote. The only team that received a higher percentage of the vote was, you guessed it, Boston.

From The Athletic:

As for the Philly fans being pegged as the over-the-top type, it’s hard to blame them for taking out all these decades of frustration on visiting teams. The Sixers haven’t won a title since 1983, and haven’t been to a Finals since the Allen Iverson-led 2000-01 team fell in five games to the Shaq-Kobe Lakers. That was their last conference finals appearance, too. More recently, they’ve now lost in the second round in six of the past nine seasons.

Given the uncertainty surrounding his future in Milwaukee, these comments from Antetokounmpo will likely be scrutinized, analyzed and interpreted in a dozen different ways.

There will certainly be some who suggest that the comments indicate a desire to play for one of those passionate fanbases, especially since a previous report suggested that Antetokounmpo had the Sixers “on his radar” as a potential trade destination.

Who knows, maybe Antetokounmpo was dropping a subtle hint. Or, maybe he was just providing a legitimate complement for a notoriously fervent fanbase.