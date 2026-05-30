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Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares High Praise for Philadelphia 76ers Fans

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 26: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks is introduced before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Fiserv Forum on October 26, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo shared some high praise for Philadelphia 76ers fans.

During a recent online stream, Antetokounmpo was asked which team had the most passionate fans and the two-time NBA MVP pointed to the Sixers (and the Celtics).

Giannis Antetokounmpo Says 76ers (and Celtics) Have the Most Passionate Fans

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PA – APRIL 24: Philadelphia 76ers fans cheer during the second half of their 86-82 win over the Miami Heat in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals in the 2011 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center on April 24, 2011 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

It’s clear that fans in Philadelphia (and Boston) have earned Antetokounmpo’s respect.

“I feel like the best arena is Boston, Philly,” Antetokounmpo said. “… Philly they go crazy. … Regular game, playoff everybody go crazy, but regular game, Boston is passionate, Philadelphia 76ers, they have passionate fans.”

76ers Fans Have Developed a Reputation with NBA Players

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PA – MAY 10: Philadelphia 76ers fans cheer after a 79-78 win over the Chicago Bulls in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals in the 2012 NBA Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on May 10, 2012 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

Antetokounmpo isn’t alone in thinking that Philly and Boston boast the league’s most passionate fans. Though, some might use a different word to describe those fanbases.

In an anonymous poll conducted by The Athletic and published earlier this month, NBA players voted on which arena has the most obnoxious fans, and the 76ers fans who fill the seats at Xfinity Mobile Arena on a nightly basis came in second place with 17.9 percent of the total vote. The only team that received a higher percentage of the vote was, you guessed it, Boston.

From The Athletic:

As for the Philly fans being pegged as the over-the-top type, it’s hard to blame them for taking out all these decades of frustration on visiting teams. The Sixers haven’t won a title since 1983, and haven’t been to a Finals since the Allen Iverson-led 2000-01 team fell in five games to the Shaq-Kobe Lakers. That was their last conference finals appearance, too. More recently, they’ve now lost in the second round in six of the past nine seasons.

Given the uncertainty surrounding his future in Milwaukee, these comments from Antetokounmpo will likely be scrutinized, analyzed and interpreted in a dozen different ways.

There will certainly be some who suggest that the comments indicate a desire to play for one of those passionate fanbases, especially since a previous report suggested that Antetokounmpo had the Sixers “on his radar” as a potential trade destination.

Who knows, maybe Antetokounmpo was dropping a subtle hint. Or, maybe he was just providing a legitimate complement for a notoriously fervent fanbase.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares High Praise for Philadelphia 76ers Fans

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