76ers Called ‘Desperate’ for Signing LeBron James in Free Agency

The Philadelphia 76ers were able to sign LeBron James in free agency. He chose the Sixers over Cleveland, Miami, Golden State, and Minnesota. In a social media post following the news of his signing, James mentioned that he wants to win a title.

Signing James, along with trading for Jaylen Brown, gives the 76ers a better chance to compete for a championship. It’s a move that seems to be savvy, but not everyone sees it that way. Some executives see it as a move that Philadelphia had to make.

In fact, one anonymous executive called the move ‘desperate’ in a recent article from Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN.

76ers Signing LeBron James Called ‘Desperate’

One East executive believes that signing James and trading for Brown were a desperate attempt to stay relevant in the East.

“I can totally see why they did it,” one Eastern Conference executive said of the Sixers’ moves to acquire Brown and James. “They’re desperate. They needed to do something else before they get through to the next thing,” Shelbourne wrote.

Philly has been trying to win a title with Joel Embiid as the centerpiece. They have failed to even make the NBA Finals, which has been disappointing for them, considering the talent they have had over the last half-decade or so. Embiid’s health has been a big reason that has been the case.

Adding Brown was a no-brainer for the price that they paid. Bringing him in was so easy to do because of how low the price was. James was also a cheap option to bring in, so calling either move desperate is wrong from a basketball perspective. They are just accumulating talent.

Last season, the Sixers had the 16th-best offense in the league. Adding two premier offensive players in the offseason should make that number vault up into the top seven or eight in the NBA. This team should be much more potent offensively with James still an effective player and Brown as someone who can create his own shot anywhere.

Philadelphia Should be one of the Favorites to Win the East

The 76ers should be considered one of the favorites to win the Eastern Conference now that Brown and James are on the roster. Despite the fact that many other teams in the East got better, adding both Brown and James were the best moves of any team in the offseason.

Indiana, Cleveland, Miami, and Washington all got better in the offseason. Cleveland and Detroit are still going to be really good. The Knicks are the defending champs, so they cannot be discounted, either. It won’t be easy for Philly to win the Eastern Conference with all of those teams around him.

If these moves don’t yield them a title, it might be hard for Sixers fans to think that it will ever happen for Philly.