Sign-&-Trade for 6-Time All-NBA Pick an ‘Option’ for Sixers: Report

The Philadelphia 76ers could be poised to add one of the most accomplished stars in the league this offseason. Their rumored pursuits have been expected to include Jimmy Butler, LeBron James, and Paul George. All could be options via trade or free agency.

On the latter, the Sixers were said to be cooling on the idea of adding the LA Clippers star, George. However, the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey suggests George is still in play.

According to Pomey, the Sixers could offer George a four-year deal “around $212 million.”

“One option for George is a sign-and-trade with the Clippers to a destination he desires. Los Angeles, which doesn’t have a first-round pick, would most likely ask for one in a package deal,” Pompey wrote on June 23.

“The Sixers could include the No. 16 pick and consider even adding Tobias Harris via a sign-and-trade as part of a package. L.A. has some level of interest in Harris, a soon-to-be free agent and former Clipper, according to a league source. And if George opts to become a free agent, don’t rule out Philly going after him.”

Pompey’s hypothetical scenario for the 76ers to trade for the nine-time All-Star would break down like this:

Sixers get:

– Paul George

Clippers get:

– Tobias Harris

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 16 overall)

This would be a homecoming of sorts for Harris. He starred for LA for just over one season before they traded him to the Sixers in 2018-19. The Sixers cemented themselves as a potential landing spot for George when Joel Embiid addressed needing more help during the NBA Finals.

George is entering the final year of a four-year, $176.2 million contract. He has a $48.7 million player option for 2024-25, though, with a June 29 deadline to decide if he wants to exercise it.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the Sixers’ interest in George had cooled on June 20.

Insider Doubts Reports on 76ers’ Waning Trade Interest in Clippers’ Paul George

Further reporting on the matter suggested the timing was at the heart of the Sixers’ potential decision to forgo waiting on George’s decision. They can access the cap space and have the draft capital to pursue several different paths forward.

Meanwhile, George – a nine-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA selection, four-time All-Defensive Team member, and 2017-18 steals champ – could have his choice of suitors as well.

"Paul George is still figuring out his future and he's never truly experienced free agency.. He'll have multiple options in the market place"@ShamsCharania #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Y65MPGbDQt — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 21, 2024

“I am struggling to pinpoint third-party teams that put much stock in the recent leakage suggesting that the 76ers have cooled on the idea of pursuing George,” The Stein LIne’s Marc Stein wrote on June 23. “Only the Sixers know their true intentions, but let’s just say there will be a healthy bit of skepticism leaguewide about the Sixers bowing out completely until PG-13 has either come to terms with the Clippers or landed somewhere other than Philly.”

In addition to his hometown Clippers, the Sixers could have to contend with the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks as trade and/or free agent suitors for George this offseason.

Paul George Looking to Surpass Kawhi Leonard’s Contract: Reports

Pompey and Stein both note that George is seeking a deal that would surpass teammate Kawhi Leonard’s three-year, $152.4 million extension.

Leonard’s counting stats beat George’s on a per-game basis during their time together.

George’s best argument could be his availability. He has a 34-game edge over Leonard in the regular season and 10 games in the postseason. But the fact that Leonard missed an entire season undercuts the strength of that position.

Kawhi Leonard & Paul George's records in their first 5 years together with Clippers: 2019-20:

50 games played (27-10 reg, 7-6 post) 2020-21:

54 games played (32-11 reg, 6-5 post) 2021-22:

0 games 2022-23:

38 games played (24-14 reg, 0-0 post) 2023-24:

65 games played (41-22… — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 21, 2024

The Sixers have to weigh that in any potential commitment to George. Additionally, Tyrese Maxey is in line for a $205 million contract extension.

Embiid is also in line for new money, which could quickly make the Sixers expensive again.