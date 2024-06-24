Former Team of Sixers’ FA Tobias Harris Interested in Reunion: Report

Because the Philadelphia 76ers have cap room, they have some advantages at their behest. One of those advantages is making sign-and-trades, which they can do with their free agent, Tobias Harris.

What also works in their favor in that instance is that one of Harris’ former teams would like him back. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reported the Los Angeles Clippers‘ interest in a reunion when talking about the prospect of a Paul George trade.

“One option for George is a sign-and-trade with the Clippers to a destination he desires. Los Angeles, which doesn’t have a first-round pick, would most likely ask for one in a package deal.

“The Sixers could include the No. 16 pick and consider even adding Tobias Harris via a sign-and-trade as part of a package. L.A. has some level of interest in Harris, a soon-to-be free agent, and former Clipper, according to a league source. And if George opts to become a free agent, don’t rule out Philly going after him.”

Since the Clippers have interest in Harris, and the Sixers have similar interest in Paul George, this could be a win-win. Harris played for the Clippers before they traded him to the Sixers in 2019. Doing so opened up enough cap room for the Clippers to add George and Kawhi Leonard the following offseason.

Multiple Teams Interested in Tobias Harris: Report

Despite Harris not quite living up to the contract extension the SIxers gave him in 2019, he will have a robust market. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes revealed multiple teams who want Harris this offseason. Note that the Sixers were not one of the aforementioned teams.

“Utah, Detroit, San Antonio, Dallas, and New Orleans. Dallas and New Orleans, those will probably have to be sign-and-trade-type scenarios. Those are teams that I’m hearing that are expected to have some level of interest in Tobias Harris this summer.”

Harris is not a star, but his skillset is something that teams desire. He is a scoring wing who plays solid defense on the other end. He’s not one of the best players on a team vying for a title, but he can help teams trying to win.

Pompey adding the Clippers to the list only shows how strong of a bidding war Harris is likely to have. Although, he likely won’t get the same money the Sixers gave him in 2019.

Sixers Lost Interest in Zach LaVine: Report

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto explained that the Sixers’ interest in Zach LaVine waned when the Chicago Bulls traded Alex Caruso.

“While Philadelphia was also linked to a potential trade for Bulls guard Zach LaVine, the 76ers have less interest in taking on the remaining $138 million on his contract with Alex Caruso no longer able to be attached in trade talks, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote.

The Sixers already dealt with cap restraints when they invested $180 million in Harris over five years starting in 2019. Harris did not live up to that contract, and LaVine has not done the same with the Bulls. LaVine has a better resume than Harris, but making that same mistake could potentially hurt the Sixers’ future.