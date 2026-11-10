Despite Strong 76ers Start, Jaylen Brown Thinks Team Has Struggles

The Philadelphia 76ers currently sit in the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Despite integrating two new high-usage starters into the lineup, they have made it work. LeBron James signed a two-year deal in the offseason. Jaylen Brown was traded to the team.

Brown has fit in well with this roster despite not being the top option. He was the top option for the Celtics last year for most of the regular season while Jayson Tatum was injured. Despite the strong start this year, Brown thinks the team still has growing pains.

Jaylen Brown Sees the 76ers Going Through Growing Pains

While speaking to Tony Jones of The Athletic, Brown thinks that the team is still going through some growing pains. This is despite being at the top of a loaded Eastern Conference.

“You don’t think we have growing pains? I mean, from our perspective, I think there have been some growing pains for sure. Even though we have been able to win, we still have a lot to get better at. We have a lot more to improve on.”

Brown then indicated that the team is working on those things to make sure that they don’t pop up when it matters the most.

“So the result? We’re not so much fixated on the result. It’s more so about the process. We have to improve our process and our mentality to create a winning environment. We’ve been winning games, but some of that stuff will catch up to you. So, you know, we have to nip it in the bud.”

To Brown’s point, the offense has looked stagnant at some points. The 76ers have the 11th-worst offensive rating in the NBA. They are winning despite having problems scoring efficiently. Brown understands those issues, and he wants those to get fixed before they are considered a team that is elite.

The Sixers Have A Lot of Guys Trying to Fit Into New Roles

The main reason why the offense has struggled a bit is because of how many guys are in new roles. Brown is back to being a second or even third option. Joel Embiid isn’t used to being so far down on the totem pole, as well. James has never been a fourth option in his career.

Once those roles are sorted out, this offense should hum better. The 76ers have guys who can fill into the starting lineup when people get hurt, as well. The injuries will come, as Embiid is usually good to miss at least 20 games per season. James has struggled to stay healthy, too.

The bench has guys in a new role, too. Anfernee Simons is trying to adjust to being a permanent member of the bench. Last season, he was only in that role for part of the season. The backup center spot is still getting figured out, too. This team still has a higher ceiling to reach.