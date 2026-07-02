Donovan Mitchell Criticizes ‘Disease’ Comments About New 76ers Player Jaylen Brown

The Philadelphia 76ers were able to make a massive trade for Jaylen Brown. They shipped Paul George, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks to Boston to get it done. It was a shocking move that no one seemed to understand.

A big quote making the rounds is from Colin Cowherd, in which he claims sources say that Brown has a “disease” to be the smartest player in the room. People are using that as justification for why the Celtics decided to trade him to a team in the same division.

Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is not having any of it. He criticized that characterization of Brown on social media.

Donovan Mitchell Comes to 76ers Forward Jaylen Brown’s Defense

Mitchell took to social media to criticize the word “disease” for being used to describe Brown.

Critique basketball all you want… but disease is insane… we gotta stop letting people just say whatever… cmon man! https://t.co/kZvqMGBYib — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 2, 2026

Mitchell clearly doesn’t like that’s how people are labeling this trade. Brown is a smart guy, but this is a bad reason to come up with for Boston deciding to deal him. There are many other reasons why the Celtics decided to ship him to the Sixers.

Brown makes a gargantuan amount of money. Perhaps Boston wanted some flexibility when it comes to their cap sheet. Brown also made several comments on his Twitch stream that clearly rubbed some people the wrong way. The confluence of those events is why he’s with the 76ers.

Mitchell’s point should be well-taken. Saying Brown has a disease is very strong language and makes him sound like a locker room cancer. By all accounts, everyone in Boston loved him, and he did great work in the community, as well.

The 76ers essentially added Brown for free. Getting off George’s contract is great, and they were going to have to send a first-round pick to a team to trade him, anyway. Essentially, they traded one first-round pick in order to bring Brown in.

Philadelphia is Ecstatic to have Jaylen Brown on the Roster

No matter what the reason Brown was traded, Philly loves that they have him. They are ecstatic to have him on the roster for next season. Brown is coming off what he described as his best season. Bringing him in gives the 76ers another offensive, and defensive, weapon.

This trade makes Boston take a step back and helps the Sixers take a big one forward. Brown is in the prime of his career, and he has won a championship before. He’s a former Finals MVP, and pairing him with Joel Embiid and the two speedsters in the backcourt make this a dangerous team.

Brown is getting paid $57.7, $61.6, and $65.5 million over the next three years. That is a lot of money for him to be paid, but he showed he can be the number-one option in an offense. This is a worthwhile gamble for the 76ers to pursue.