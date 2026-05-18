Draymond Green Has Interesting Comparison for Bob Myers, Daryl Morey

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green had an interesting comparison when it comes to former Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and former Warriors general manager Bob Myers, who is now in an executive role with the Sixers ownership group HBSE.

While Morey has enjoyed some solid success throughout his career, both in Houston and Philadelphia, but he’s consistently fallen short of the ultimate goal, often because he was foiled by Myers.

Draymond Green Says Bob Myers is Michael Jordan Compared to Daryl Morey

Green compared the situation to the John Stockton, Karl Malone-led Utah Jazz team from the 1990s that was bested by Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Finals on multiple occasions.

The Jazz were really good and kept getting close to the ultimate goal before ultimately meeting their end at the hands of Jordan.

“Daryl Morey was fired by the Sixers. If you’re able to be in the running for this job, you’re lucky because you get Bob Myers as a soundboard. Bob Myers has been to Daryl Morey what Michael Jordan was to like Stockton and Malone,” Green said during a new episode of his podcast.

“I’m not saying Daryl Morey is Stockton or Malone, but you’ve done some great work, right? You traded for James Harden when nobody believed, gave him a max contract. You built a team with the Houston Rockets that was a very good roster that was built to beat the Golden State Warriors. Go to Philly, sign Tyrese Maxey to a max deal, right? Like, he’s done some good things in Philly.

“Daryl Morey couldn’t get over the hump due to teams that Bob Myers was putting together. And now, Daryl Morey’s gonna lose his role as the president of basketball operations due to Bob Myers making the basketball decisions in Philly. Daryl Morey just kind of keeps running into Bob Myers, and it’s unfortunate. I know Bob means well, but Morey kind of had this one coming.”

Bob Myers Said Daryl Morey Did ‘Fine’ Job with Philadelphia 76ers

While there might be a rivalry between the executives behind the scenes, there’s respect publicly. During a press conference following the dismissal of Morey, Myers took the high road and said that Morey did a “fine” job in Philly.

“I like Daryl. I’m not going to disparage Daryl here today,” Myers said. “I think he did a fine job, and I think he’s a good person.”

While that’s a civil response, it’s also not a ringing endorsement. Now, Myers will is tasked with identifying an individual who can do an even better job than Morey.