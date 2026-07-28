Draymond Green has Strong Stance on 76ers’ Chances Next Season

The Philadelphia 76ers have gotten significantly better from a year ago. This offseason, they executed a trade for Jaylen Brown and signed LeBron James to a cheap deal. Those two additions to the starting lineup make them a dangerous team.

James decided to sign with the Sixers after playing the last eight seasons for the Lakers. He chose Philly over Cleveland, Miami, Golden State, and Minnesota. He signed a two-year deal, so the Sixers will have a two-year title window with him and Brown together.

Draymond Green was hoping James was going to sign in Golden State. Now, he thinks the 76ers are true contenders in the East.

Draymond Green Thinks 76ers are Contenders in the East

While speaking on The Draymond Green Show, Green believes that the Sixers are true contenders in the East next year.

It definitely shifts the East a bit…Going into it, your top two are Sixers and Knicks, Knicks being first. I think that’s your top two going into it.”

It’s pretty clear that Green believes bringing in Brown and James makes the 76ers a much bigger threat. Of course, that hinges on the ability for the new players to create chemistry and play well together. Staying healthy will be a big issue to watch in Philly, too.

Green is sad that James decided not to sign with the Warriors. That is one of the reasons why Green decided to opt out of his contract. He was trying to see if Golden State could make things work. Instead, James opted to sigh with the 76ers for the next couple of years.

Last season, James was still effective in his old age. He averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. He also shot 51.5 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. Those are still good numbers for someone who could be the third or fourth best player on the 76ers.

Philadelphia’s Title Chances Hinge on the Health of the Team

If the Sixers are going to compete for a championship, they have to stay healthy at the end of the year. Joel Embiid has struggled to do that for his entire career. He only played in one game against the Knicks in the second round last season before missing the rest of the series.

Brown and Tyrese Maxey are two of the most durable players in the NBA. Both of them should be able to carry the load if Embiid and James end up missing a large number of games next season. The depth that Philly has now built will help them in the regular season if the injury bug hits.

Last season, the Sixers ranked 15th in the league in pace, so right in the middle. That pace number will likely fall with both Brown and James on the roster. Neither one of them likes to play quickly. That might help them when the playoffs roll around, as pace typically slows down in postseason play.

Philadelphia will likely appear on national TV quite a bit next year.