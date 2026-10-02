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Eastern Conference Superstar Calls LeBron James, 76ers ‘The Enemy’ Heading into NBA Season

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 17: LeBron James speaks onstage during The Shop Live panel at Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at Jacob Javits Center on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics)

LeBron James considered returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers over the offseason before ultimately deciding to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Had James gone to Cleveland instead, he would have been welcomed with open arms by Cavs star guard Donovan Mitchell. However, since James signed with a conference rival, Mitchell has to employ a different approach.

Donovan Mitchell Calls LeBron James ‘the Enemy’ After Signing with 76ers

GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 15: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Team USA Stripes greets Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Team USA Stripes during the 75th NBA All-Star Game at Intuit Dome on February 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

During an appearance on In Motion, Cavs star guard Donovan Mitchell acknowledged that he thought there was a real chance that James would sign with the Cavs over the summer.

“Yeah, it is something that was definitely on the brain,” Mitchell said. “You’d be naive to think that that’s not a possibility. But I like to live in the real, not the what-ifs or the possibilities. . . . So ultimately for me, my summer didn’t change. I was like, I’m just going to focus on doing what I got to do, and if it’s real, then it happens, and it happens.”

While Mitchell respects the decision that James made to sign with the Sixers, he had to alter the way he thought about James. Instead of viewing him as a potential teammate, he now has to look at him as the enemy, given that he’s on another team in the same conference with the same goal as the Cavaliers: To win a championship.

“It’s his decision to make. He’s earned that right,” Mitchell said of James. “He’s done this for 20-some years. He’s won here. He’s won in L.A. He’s won everywhere he’s went. So at the end of the day, if he was here, we welcome him. If he’s not, he’s not. So, now it’s like he’s the enemy.”

Since James spurned the Cavs in favor of the 76ers, it seems safe to say that games between the two teams could feature some added intensity in the coming campaign.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Games in 2026-27 NBA Season

The Cavaliers and 76ers will play against each other three times in the 2026-27 NBA season, and we won’t have to wait long for the first meeting. The Sixers will host the Cavs for their home opener on Oct. 22. It will be the second game of the season for the Sixers and first for the Cavs.

The teams will also play again in an NBA Cup group stage game a couple weeks later on November 6 in Cleveland. Then, the teams will meet a third and final time in Cleveland on March 1. The  possibility always exists that the teams could meet in a playoff series, too, but we have a while to go before getting there.

 

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Eastern Conference Superstar Calls LeBron James, 76ers ‘The Enemy’ Heading into NBA Season

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