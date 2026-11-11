76ers Get Double Injury Scare Involving LeBron James, Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers could be without both LeBron James and Joel Embiid when they host the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, adding uncertainty to a team coming off a lopsided loss to the Boston Celtics.

James and Embiid were listed as questionable on the NBA’s official 5 p.m. ET injury report Wednesday, with both stars appearing under injury management designations.

James is managing a low back/sciatica issue, while Embiid is listed with right foot plantar fascia injury management.

The update comes one day after Embiid suffered an ankle scare during Philadelphia’s 123-101 loss to Boston.

Although the former NBA MVP returned to finish that game, his availability for Thursday remains uncertain.

Joel Embiid Questionable for 76ers After Celtics Injury Scare

Embiid gave Philadelphia a scare late in the first half Tuesday when he landed awkwardly after missing a layup attempt.

The seven-time All-Star appeared to roll his ankle as he fell to the floor. He stayed down briefly before getting up and gingerly making his way back on defense.

Embiid was visibly uncomfortable heading into halftime, raising concerns about whether he could continue.

However, he returned to start the third quarter and played the remainder of the game.

The Sixers center finished with 16 points and six rebounds in nearly 31 minutes. He shot just 2-for-9 from the field but made 11 of his 13 free throws.

Afterward, Embiid downplayed the incident.

“Yeah, it was an ankle turn,” Embiid told reporters. “I’m good.”

His latest questionable designation is for right foot plantar fascia injury management, rather than the ankle issue he experienced against Boston.

Philadelphia has not indicated whether the two concerns are related.

The Sixers have continued to exercise caution with Embiid’s workload as he works toward regaining his rhythm.

Thursday’s game against Toronto now presents another decision regarding his availability.

LeBron James Also Faces Uncertain Status Against Raptors

James’ inclusion on the injury report creates a potentially greater challenge for Philadelphia.

The 41-year-old superstar is listed as questionable because of low back/sciatica management.

James played nearly 30 minutes against Boston, finishing with 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

He shot 4-for-12 from the field as Philadelphia struggled offensively against its Eastern Conference rival.

The Sixers entered Tuesday’s matchup having won nine of their first 11 games but fell to 9-3 following the defeat.

Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with 24 points, while Jaylen Brown added 13 against his former team.

Boston’s Paul George scored 36 points in his return to Philadelphia, helping the Celtics pull away in the second half.

Now, the Sixers face the possibility of playing without their two most accomplished veterans.

Philadelphia also listed Dominick Barlow, Adem Bona and Ariel Hukporti as out for Thursday, potentially leaving its frontcourt short-handed if Embiid cannot play.

That would place additional pressure on Maxey, Brown and the remaining rotation against Toronto.

The Raptors had not submitted their injury report as of Wednesday’s 5 p.m. update.

For Philadelphia, the immediate priority is determining whether James and Embiid can return to the floor without compromising their longer-term health.

Their final availability could significantly shape the Sixers’ response to Tuesday’s disappointing loss.