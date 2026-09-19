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Philadelphia 76ers Legend Julius Erving Sends Out 6-Word Post

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Julius Erving #6, Small Forward for the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the basketball past #23 Theodore Roosevelt Dunn, Small Forward of the Denver Nuggets during their NBA Midwest Division basketball game on 24th November 1984 at the McNichols Sports Arena in Denver, Colorado, United States. The Denver Nuggets won the game 114 - 110. (Photo by Damian Strohmeyer/Allsport/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving sent out a post to Instagram.

There were nearly 3,000 likes on his post.

Erving wrote: “1980 NBA Finals: Sixers vs Lakers⁣ ⁣

Photo by Manny Millan / Sports Illustrated”

Comments On Erving’s Post

GettyJulius Erving #6, Small Forward for the Philadelphia 76ers makes a one handed lay up to the basket over #33 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Center for the Los Angeles Lakers during their NBA Pacific Division basketball game on 28th December 1986 at The Forum arena in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@fischettialex: “One of the GREATEST plays we will EVER see on a basketball court! 😀🏀”

@mleduc3313: “Best move ever”

@lionhearted49: “I have 2 idols from the NBA, Dr. J and Larry Bird. They were both amazing players.”

GettyJulius Erving attends The Julius Erving Golf Classic at Atlantic City Country Club on September 09, 2019 in Northfield, New Jersey.

@thriving.mike.abernathy: “Sorry Kareem, House Call by the Dr!😮”

@kvl1984: “The greatest move in the history of the NBA.”

@austinchabot_: “Greatest move and highlight in nba history.”

GettyMac McClung #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers and former professional basketball player Julius Erving and pose with the trophy after McClung’s victory in the 2023 NBA All Star AT&T Slam Dunk Contest at Vivint Arena on February 18, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

@1michaelmay: “I remember this so well 😀 Saw it live in Philadelphia…on television 😊 P. S. And, look how far away he is from the other side of the basket! 🤯He really floated and flew on this play”

@machoman1984: “I didn’t think a man could fly…then I saw Doc do that! 👏”

@gdubb873: “One of the greatest basketball TV moments EVER! ❤️🔥🔥🔥”

GettyJulius Erving walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z’s Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Jacob Javits Center on August 16, 2024 in New York City.

Erving has nearly 400,000 followers on Instagram.

His account is relatively active.

Looking At The 76ers

GettyJoel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers walks off the court after defeating the 106-93 in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The 76ers are coming off a year where they beat the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

However, they lost to the New York Knicks in the second round.

There is a lot of excitement about the 2026-27 team after they added LeBron James and Jaylen Brown.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia 76ers Legend Julius Erving Sends Out 6-Word Post

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