Philadelphia 76ers Legend Julius Erving Sends Out 6-Word Post

Earlier this week, Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving sent out a post to Instagram.

There were nearly 3,000 likes on his post.

Erving wrote: “1980 NBA Finals: Sixers vs Lakers⁣ ⁣

Photo by Manny Millan / Sports Illustrated”

Comments On Erving’s Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@fischettialex: “One of the GREATEST plays we will EVER see on a basketball court! 😀🏀”

@mleduc3313: “Best move ever”

@lionhearted49: “I have 2 idols from the NBA, Dr. J and Larry Bird. They were both amazing players.”

@thriving.mike.abernathy: “Sorry Kareem, House Call by the Dr!😮”

@kvl1984: “The greatest move in the history of the NBA.”

@austinchabot_: “Greatest move and highlight in nba history.”

@1michaelmay: “I remember this so well 😀 Saw it live in Philadelphia…on television 😊 P. S. And, look how far away he is from the other side of the basket! 🤯He really floated and flew on this play”

@machoman1984: “I didn’t think a man could fly…then I saw Doc do that! 👏”

@gdubb873: “One of the greatest basketball TV moments EVER! ❤️🔥🔥🔥”

Erving has nearly 400,000 followers on Instagram.

His account is relatively active.

Looking At The 76ers

The 76ers are coming off a year where they beat the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

However, they lost to the New York Knicks in the second round.

There is a lot of excitement about the 2026-27 team after they added LeBron James and Jaylen Brown.