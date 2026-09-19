Julius Erving #6, Small Forward for the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the basketball past #23 Theodore Roosevelt Dunn, Small Forward of the Denver Nuggets during their NBA Midwest Division basketball game on 24th November 1984 at the McNichols Sports Arena in Denver, Colorado, United States. The Denver Nuggets won the game 114 - 110. (Photo by Damian Strohmeyer/Allsport/Getty Images)
There is a lot of excitement about the 2026-27 team after they added LeBron James and Jaylen Brown.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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Earlier this week, Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving sent out a post to Instagram.There were nearly 3,000 likes on his post.Erving wrote: “1980 NBA Finals: Sixers vs Lakers Photo by Manny Millan / Sports Illustrated” View this post on Instagram Comments On Erving’s PostHere’s what people were saying in the comments:@fischettialex: “One of the […]
Philadelphia 76ers Legend Julius Erving Sends Out 6-Word Post