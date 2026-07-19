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Familiar Face Named Free Agent That Philadelphia 76ers ‘Could Use’

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Sixers head coach Nick Nurse
Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
Sixers head coach Nick Nurse

All the recent talk about the Philadelphia 76ers‘ free agency plans have centered on the possibility of the team landing superstar forward LeBron James, and understandably so. Landing James would be a franchise-altering acquisition.

But, it remains to be seen where James will sign, and if it isn’t Philly, the Sixers could still use some added depth at the wing. Perhaps they could bring back a familiar face in that scenario.

Philadelphia 76ers ‘Could Use’ Matisse Thybulle in NBA Free Agency

GettyPORTLAND, OREGON – MARCH 25: Matisse Thybulle #4 of the Portland Trail Blazers gestures after a three point basket during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Moda Center on March 25, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. The Cleveland Cavaliers won 122-111. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Former Sixers forward Matisse Thyulle remains unsigned, and he was recently listed as an affordable player that every team in the league “could use” by Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report. Hughes pointed to Thybulle’s proficiency as a perimeter defender as the main reason why he would be universally useful.

“Durability concerns and a total inability to create shots for himself might have teams spooked, but Matisse Thybulle has a legitimate superpower that should override any concerns about his weaknesses. The 29-year-old wing is one of the most disruptive defensive forces the league has seen in decades,” Hughes wrote.

“This is a player who’d probably be valuable even if he couldn’t shoot the ball at all. At the very least, he’d be worth an end-of-bench spot somewhere. But Thybulle drilled 39.8 percent of his threes last year and has hit at least 35.0 percent in three other seasons of his career. … Anyone with a minimum salary slot would be lucky to have Thybulle, and several teams should consider using parts of their remaining midlevel exceptions to acquire him.”

Thybulle previously played for the Sixers from 2019 to 2023.

76ers On Pause Until LeBron James Makes Free Agency Decision

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 11: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Thybulle would be a decent bench piece for Philly given his defensive ability and familiarity with the franchise. But the Sixers are basically on pause until James makes a final decision regarding where he plans to continue his career. The team needs to preserve roster and salary cap flexibility in case James does decide to sign with the Sixers.

Once James makes his decision, the Sixers can finally move forward, in one direction or another.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Familiar Face Named Free Agent That Philadelphia 76ers ‘Could Use’

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