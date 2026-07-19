Familiar Face Named Free Agent That Philadelphia 76ers ‘Could Use’

All the recent talk about the Philadelphia 76ers‘ free agency plans have centered on the possibility of the team landing superstar forward LeBron James, and understandably so. Landing James would be a franchise-altering acquisition.

But, it remains to be seen where James will sign, and if it isn’t Philly, the Sixers could still use some added depth at the wing. Perhaps they could bring back a familiar face in that scenario.

Former Sixers forward Matisse Thyulle remains unsigned, and he was recently listed as an affordable player that every team in the league “could use” by Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report. Hughes pointed to Thybulle’s proficiency as a perimeter defender as the main reason why he would be universally useful.

“Durability concerns and a total inability to create shots for himself might have teams spooked, but Matisse Thybulle has a legitimate superpower that should override any concerns about his weaknesses. The 29-year-old wing is one of the most disruptive defensive forces the league has seen in decades,” Hughes wrote.