76ers Fans Make Feelings Clear About Team’s Offseason

The Philadelphia 76ers enter the 2026-27 season with one of the NBA’s most confident fanbases, according to a new study examining preseason expectations across the league.

Casino.ca surveyed 5,000 supporters representing all 30 teams and placed Philadelphia third in its NBA Hope Index with a score of 90 out of 100. Only the San Antonio Spurs, who scored 98, and the defending champion New York Knicks, who received a 95, ranked higher.

The most telling Philadelphia result involved the dramatic change in the fanbase’s outlook. Eighty-six percent of surveyed 76ers supporters feel better about the team than they did one year ago. That marked the largest increase among all 30 fanbases and nearly doubled the 46% league average.

Philadelphia fans also gave the 76ers’ offseason an average score of 8.7 out of 10. No other team received a higher offseason grade from its supporters.

76ers Fans Set Major Championship Expectations

Philadelphia’s offseason approval has produced expectations that extend well beyond ordinary improvement.

Seventy-one percent of 76ers respondents agreed with the statement, “this is our year.” When the study asked those fans to explain that belief, 53% predicted Philadelphia would win the NBA Finals.

That championship confidence helped Philadelphia finish ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Miami Heat in the overall rankings. Oklahoma City scored 88 after coming within one victory of reaching the Finals last season, while Miami rounded out the top five with an 81.

The gap between Philadelphia and the rest of the league further illustrates how unusual that confidence has become. Only five fanbases earned an index score of at least 80, with the 76ers joining San Antonio, New York, Oklahoma City, and Miami. Philadelphia also finished 12 points ahead of Minnesota, which placed sixth with a 78. That separation places the 76ers inside a small group of fanbases carrying the league’s highest expectations into the season.

Philadelphia’s optimism therefore stands out even among teams whose fans also expect serious postseason success. The 76ers did not simply land near the top because supporters approved of the offseason. Their fans connected those moves to the NBA’s biggest possible prize.

The study did not detail which individual transactions drove Philadelphia’s strong grade. However, the results leave little doubt about how supporters assessed the organization’s work as a whole.

Philadelphia Records NBA’s Largest Optimism Increase

The Hope Index measured more than one prediction or approval rating. Expected regular-season results and projected postseason finishes each accounted for 25% of a team’s score.

Overall confidence contributed another 15%. Offseason satisfaction, season expectations, and improvement in optimism from last year each accounted for 10%, while confidence in the head coach supplied the remaining 5%.

That formula gives Philadelphia’s third-place finish more weight than a standalone championship poll. The 76ers performed well across several categories, including offseason satisfaction, belief in the franchise’s direction, and expectations for the coming season.

Other improving fanbases did not approach Philadelphia’s 86% optimism mark. Miami finished at 69%, while 63% of Toronto Raptors fans reported greater confidence than they had last year. The league-wide result settled at 46%.

The survey reflects fan expectations rather than a forecast of what Philadelphia will accomplish on the court. Still, it captures a clear shift surrounding the team. The 76ers’ offseason did more than satisfy their supporters. It convinced a majority that Philadelphia can finish the season as NBA champion.