Former 76ers Guard Drops Cryptic LeBron James Decision Hint

The Philadelphia 76ers may be only hours away from learning whether their ambitious pursuit of LeBron James paid off.

Former Sixers guard Patrick Beverley intensified the speculation surrounding James’ free agency Monday morning by suggesting that the four-time NBA champion could announce his next team before the end of the day.

“Rumor has it Bron makes his decision today!!!” Beverley wrote on X, adding an eyes emoji.

Beverley did not identify the source of the rumor or offer any indication of which team James might choose. His post should be treated as a hint, not confirmation. But it arrived at a particularly interesting moment for the Sixers, who made another personal recruiting pitch to James over the weekend.

Josh Harris Joins 76ers’ LeBron James Recruitment

Sixers managing partner Josh Harris had a brief, friendly conversation with James during a VIP event Friday at Fanatics Fest in New York, NBC Sports Philadelphia reported over the weekend.

Harris joined Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and newly acquired Jaylen Brown in making it known that Philadelphia wants James and would welcome him to the city, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark.

The interaction gave the Sixers’ ownership group an opportunity to deliver its message directly as James moved closer to resolving the NBA offseason’s biggest remaining question.

James did not reveal his destination during Fanatics Fest. He did, however, signal that the process was approaching its conclusion.

“I won’t hold you guys up too much longer,” James said.

Beverley’s post two days later raised the possibility that James’ decision could come Monday.

Sixers Can Offer LeBron a Championship-Caliber Core

Philadelphia entered the James sweepstakes after acquiring Brown from the Boston Celtics. The five-time All-Star and former NBA Finals MVP joined a roster already built around Embiid and Maxey, giving the Sixers one of the league’s most accomplished star trios.

The Sixers also have VJ Edgecombe, who is entering his second season after an impressive rookie campaign, and offseason acquisition Anfernee Simons.

Their argument to James is straightforward: He would have a legitimate opportunity to pursue his fifth NBA championship without being asked to carry the offense every night.

Maxey can create off the dribble and push the pace. Brown provides two-way versatility and extensive playoff experience. Embiid, when healthy, remains one of the NBA’s most imposing interior scorers and defenders.

James could operate as a primary playmaker, attack favorable matchups and conserve more energy during the regular season than he would on a thinner roster.

76ers Face Strong Competition for LeBron James

Philadelphia is not alone.

The Cleveland Cavaliers can offer James a storybook return to Northeast Ohio. The Miami Heat can pitch a reunion with the organization he helped lead to two championships. The Golden State Warriors remain dangerous because of the opportunity to pair James with Stephen Curry while keeping him closer to his family in Los Angeles.

ESPN insider Dave McMenamin recently pointed toward an Eastern Conference contender holding the advantage, leaving Philadelphia in the conversation with Cleveland and Miami.

Beverley’s tweet offered no clue about which team is leading. It nevertheless provided another sign that James’ deliberation may have entered its final hours.

After weeks of player-to-player recruiting and a final in-person appeal from Harris, the Sixers could soon receive their answer.