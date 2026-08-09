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Former 76ers Star Ben Simmons Sends Out Heartfelt Post Amid NBA Comeback

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 10: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets claps from the bench in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on March 10, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 129-100. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, former Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons sent out a post to Instagram.

The 30-year-old did not play in an NBA game last season.

He most recently played for the Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers in 2024-25.

Simmons wrote: “I wouldn’t change the story.

The highs, the lows, the pain, the time, the lessons. I embrace all of it.

Every chapter built something in me that I couldn’t have built any other way.

Grateful for where I’ve been. Proud of where I stand. Ready for wherever this goes. 😤”

There were over 16,000 likes on his post in less than two hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Josh Richardson: “Back in the streets let’s get it”

@villian__34: “Ben, as a true Philly fan… I want you back”

@nets4change: “Naw he’s coming back to Philly. He’s the last piece we need”

Lil Dicky: “Ben I’m gonna need you to come back and complete that process we’ve all been trusting”

GettyBen Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts after getting a block on Chris Boucher #25 of the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on November 23, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.

@lepookiebearjames2: “Give the NBA a second chance brother”

Matthew Adekponya: “🫡🫡🫡🫡”

@mr.mcbean_: “We back 🔥🔥🔥🔥we are so back 🔥🔥🔥”

@lachlan.k26: “Ben your my GOAT fr, always will be, pleasee come back to the NBA I miss watching you play 😮‍💨🐐❤️”

GettyBen Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets sits on the bench against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Barclays Center on December 2, 2022 in New York City.

Cameron Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Michael Beasley and Dennis Schröder were among the first people to like his post.

Looking At Simmons

GettyBen Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives between John Collins #20 and Clint Capela #15 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at State Farm Arena on June 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at LSU.

At one point, he was among the best young stars in the league.

Simmons made three NBA All-Star Games in his first four seasons playing in the NBA (for the 76ers).

His career averages are 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 55.8% from the field in 344 games.

He has also appeared in 39 playoff games (34 starts) with the 76ers and Clippers.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former 76ers Star Ben Simmons Sends Out Heartfelt Post Amid NBA Comeback

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