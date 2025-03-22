Former NBA Champ Calls for 76ers Full Rebuild: ‘I’m Over It’

The Philadelphia 76ers are almost certainly out of the playoff picture. Nick Nurse’s team sits 13th in the Eastern Conference, six games behind the Miami Heat, who occupy the 10th seed.

As such, Daryl Morey will have some big decisions to make during the offseason. After all, this was supposed to be the year the 76ers pushed the Boston Celtics and potentially made a run toward the NBA Finals. Injuries to Joel Embiid and Paul George ensured that didn’t happen.

According to former NBA champion Paul Pierce, now is the time for the Sixers to enter a full-scale rebuild.

Embiid and George are legitimate injury concerns. Both have struggled to remain healthy in recent seasons. However, should they find a way to stay on the court for a whole year, the Sixers could emerge as champions in 2026. And that is likely why Morey will be struggling to make a final call on what direction to take during the offseason.

Danny Green Has a Contrasting Take to Pierce

Interestingly, former Sixers sharpshooter has an entirely opposite opinion to Pierce. Rather than tearing everything down, Green is expecting Philadelphia to bounce back strong in the 2025-26 campaign.

“I think we will (see a healthy trio) early in the season next year,” Green said. “If they don’t get it right, there will be something. But I think they have a lot of time from now to the beginning of next season where Joel can get right, PG can get right.”

The problem for the Sixers is that trusting Embiid and George to remain healthy comes with significant risks. After all, if both veterans find themselves getting shut down again next season, then the franchise will find itself outside of the playoff picture again, and that could lead to a seriously disgruntled fanbase.

Sixers Could Trade Paul George

If the Sixers decide to make some significant roster moves during the summer, George will likely be the first domino to fall. Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer recently shared his thoughts on why moving George could make sense for the franchise.

“The 76ers could erase a mistake this summer,” Pompey wrote on March 16. “The move that could help them rediscover their fight, their future, and the hearts of their fans. A team clogged in salary cap misery could find hope, again. A team that became too old after acquiring a 34-year-old superstar could return to being one of the league’s young and emerging teams”

Pompey continued.

“…Six offseasons after shedding Al Horford’s enormous salary, one has to wonder if the Sixers can do the same to Paul George’s deal. Like Horford’s one-year tenure in Philly, George has been a disappointment after signing with the Sixers in July.”

The bigger question is whether another team would be willing to trade for George after such a disappointing debut season in Philadelphia. If not, Morey may need to attach a draft pick to the veteran All-Star, and that could quickly complicate things. Nevertheless, it’s clear that change is needed. How that change occurs is what will keep everyone watching from afar.