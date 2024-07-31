$26 Million Ex-Sixer Goes Off on Ben Simmons in F-Bomb Tirade

The Ben Simmons situation was quite a sight back in 2021. His refusal to play for the Philadelphia 76ers certainly left an impression on those who had to watch, including former Sixer Georges Niang.

Niang did not hold back on his true feelings about Simmons while talking with Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye on the “Road Trippin’ Show.”

“The Ben Simmons thing. That pissed me off because guys are trying to make a living, right? I came from Utah. I signed (for) just a little over the minimum and I’m like ‘Oh this is perfect. I’m a spot up shooter. This guy (expletive) drives the lane, everyone collapses, he kicks out. This is going to be great for my career.’ … Then he was like, ‘I’m not playing,’ and I’m like, ‘What the (expletive)?”

Niang further explained how Simmons put him off and how the situation made him even angrier.

“I’m like, ‘How the (expletive) am I going to make something happen?’ Then, he was walking around the facility. You’d be like, ‘What’s up, man?’ because they’re trying to welcome him back, and he’d be like (nodding), and that’s when I was like ‘(Expletive) this dude.’ If I get an opportunity to play against this dude, I’m going to be just an (expletive). There’s etiquette, don’t do dumb (expletive).”

Though Niang and Simmons were technically teammates during the 2021-22 season, they never shared the floor. After his time with the Sixers, Niang signed a three-year, $25.5 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2023.

Georges Niang Has Criticized Ben Simmons Before

Even though they never played together, Simmons definitely left an impression on Niang. On the February 24, 2023 episode of 97.5 The Fanatic, Niang did not mince words about Simmons.

“Ben Simmons kind of handicapped us at the beginning of last year,” Niang explained. “I mean, I wasn’t gonna say it, but now, you know what I mean?”

Niang then explained why that was difficult, particularly from an executive’s standpoint.

“When you’re building rosters, talking from a general manager standpoint – I don’t know how much [Simmons] makes, but it’s a max contract. So you immediately take that off the books, ‘I’m not playing,’ you have to figure it out where other role players have to step up and replace, you know, the passing, dribbling, rebounding, defense –,” Niang said.

Despite how bad that situation was, the Sixers bailed at the right time. Since leaving them, he’s played 57 games total in the last two-and-a-half seasons. Simmons will enter the last year of a five-year, $177 million contract. Though the Sixers gave Simmons that contract, the Brooklyn Nets have paid for most of that.

Ben Simmons & Georges Niang Have Gotten Into Fights

There have clearly been some hard feelings between Niang and Simmons if he didn’t make that clear. Back when Niang played for the Sixers, the two of them got into a few scuffles.

Play

Play

Niang very clearly held it against Simmons for what he did to the Sixers back in 2021. Even though he didn’t play for Philadelphia as long as Simmons did, he was not happy that the three-time star turned against them once he got there.

Even so, Niang still got his biggest contract in his NBA career after his time with the Sixers was over.