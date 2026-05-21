76ers GM Search Delivers Brutal News for Elton Brand

For years, the player-turned-GM Elton Brand has been second in charge of the Philadelphia 76ers‘ front office.

With Daryl Morey out of the President of Basketball Operations seat, that hasn’t moved Elton Brand to the front of the line to take over. In fact, Jameer Nelson was recently labeled the strongest internal candidate for the new opening, according to The Athletic’s Tony Jones.

Tough News For Elton Brand

Since 2016, Brand has been working with the Sixers in a non-player role after calling it a career. He started as a Player Development Consultant. In 2017, he earned the General Manager role of the Sixers’ G League affiliate.

When the 76ers suddenly cut ties with Bryan Colangelo in 2018, Brand was elevated to the General Manager position at the NBA level. He was responsible for multiple major roster moves, including the trades for Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris.

While those two acquisitions were met with praise, Brand’s offseason signings in 2019 had a different reception. The Sixers inked Al Horford to a multi-year deal, worth over $100 million. They also gave Tobias Harris a max contract to keep him on board.

After the 76ers were swept out of the playoffs in the first round of the 2020 run, Brand kept his job. However, the Sixers brought in Daryl Morey to oversee the front office as the President of Basketball Operations.

Did Jameer Nelson Jump Brand?

Several reports this week have suggested the Sixers are impressed with Nelson’s emergence, and they believe he has a bright future as a GM–if not a President of Basketball Operations.

“Multiple league sources tell The Athletic that Nelson, among others, is a candidate to become the 76ers’ next president of basketball operations. He is Philadelphia’s strongest internal candidate, as he served this season as assistant general manager. Even if Nelson doesn’t come away with the obvious vacated spot last week when the 76ers moved on from Daryl Morey, he is a favorite to receive a promotion, league sources say.” via Tony Jones, The Athletic

Nelson had a similar path as Brand. After his final playing season in 2018, Nelson was named the Assistant General Manager of the 76ers’ Delaware Blue Coats. He received a promotion to become Brand’s assistant last year.

If Nelson doesn’t jump Brand for the President’s seat, then Nelson could be a strong candidate to replace him as the GM. The Sixers are going to consider several other candidates, most with more experience, but Nelson seems to be in great standing early on in the process