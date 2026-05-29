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76ers Will Hire Cavs GM—What’s Next For Jameer Nelson?

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A view of the ball sitting on the Philadelphia 76ers logo on the court during a game against the Houston Rockets at Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
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The Philadelphia 76ers have landed on their Daryl Morey replacement weeks after cutting ties with the former President of Basketball Operations.

According to Shams Charania, the Sixers are hiring Mike Gansey to take over as the front office leader.

Shams Charania’s initial report on X: Just in: Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Mike Gansey has agreed to become the new President of Basketball Operations for the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. Gansey — who rose the ranks within the Cavaliers front office since joining in 2011-12 — now lands the top executive position in Philadelphia.

What Does The Gansey Hire Mean for Jameer Nelson?

GettyDALLAS, TX – FEBRUARY 20: Jameer Nelson #14 of the Orlando Magic at American Airlines Center on February 20, 2013 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Sixers considered a handful of candidates, with the search narrowing down to four finalists. Among them was an in-house candidate in Jameer Nelson.

Philly’s Assistant General Manager was gaining serious consideration for the position, but will lose out to Mike Gansey.

However, that doesn’t spell the end for Nelson in Philly. In fact, he’s expected to move up the front office ranks for the 76ers.

Prior to the hiring of Gansey, several reports have suggested that Nelson, at worst, will land a promotion to become the General Manager of the 76ers. He gets another promotion after working under Elton Brand throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Jameer Nelson Rises In Philadelphia

Elton-Brand

GettyCAMDEN, NJ – SEPTEMBER 13: General Manager Elton Brand of the Philadelphia 76ers speaks at the podium prior to the team unveiling a sculpture to honor Charles Barkley at their practice facility on September 13, 2019 in Camden, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Chester, Pennsylvania native had a long playing career in the NBA. As a 2004 first-round pick, Nelson started his career with the Orlando Magic. He also played for the Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans, and Detroit Pistons.

Following his playing career, Nelson joined the front office of the Sixers’ NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. After running the G League team, Nelson was promoted to Assistant General Manager of the main roster.

With Gansey taking over, and Nelson likely to get promoted, the next big question for the Sixers is what’s next for Elton Brand? The former player-turned-executive joined the Sixers’ front office in 2016. He has served as the GM since 2018.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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