How LeBron James Could Make Major NBA History with 76ers Next Season

LeBron James is no stranger to making major NBA history, as he’s done so numerous times over the course of his illustrious 23-year career. And James might not be done rewriting the history books yet, either.

James will have an opportunity to make some more major NBA history during his first season as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

LeBron James Can Become NBA’s All-Time Regular Season Wins Leader During First Season with 76ers

James will enter the 2026-27 NBA season with 1,048 career regular season victories to his name. That’s the second-most in league history, behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who won 1,074 regular season games over the course of his career.

So in order to pass Abdul-Jabbar and become the league’s all-time leader in regular season victories, James will need 27 wins in a Sixers uniform. Barring a complete disaster of a campaign for Philadelphia, it seems exceedingly likely that James will indeed pass Abdul-Jabbar and claim the top spot for himself next season.

If James does ultimately surpass Abdul-Jabbar, it wouldn’t be the first time. James broke Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record while wearing a Los Angeles Lakers uniform back in 2023. He also broke Kareem’s record for most field goals made in NBA history and passed him for the most combined regular season and playoff victories ever earlier this year.

They say that records are made to be broken, and Adbul-Jabbar has learned that the hard way, on multiple occasions, thanks to James.

LeBron James Can Also Become First Player to Win NBA Title with Four Different Teams

While James will have an opportunity to make some league history during the regular season with the Sixers, he’ll also have the opportunity to do so in the playoffs. James has already won three NBA title with three different teams: Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

No player in NBA history has ever won a title with four different franchises, so if James is ultimately able to help guide the Sixers to their first championship since 1983, he would also become the first player in league history to raise a banner with four different teams.

That would be an incredible feat, and the opportunity to potentially achieve it is a big part of the reason that James decided to sign with the Sixers.