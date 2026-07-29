How Philadelphia 76ers Fans Helped Lure LeBron James to Team

Philadelphia fans get a bad rap. Sometimes it’s deserved, sometimes it isn’t.

But, one thing that can’t be questioned about Philly fans is their extreme passion, and that very passion helped draw star forward LeBron James to the City of Brotherly Love in NBA free agency.

The Passion of 76ers Fans Helped Draw LeBron James to Philadelphia

In an article for ESPN, Dave McMenamin provided some insight into James’ decision-making process and highlighted how the passion of Philly fans helped draw James to the 76ers, along with the opportunity to end the organization’s extended title drought.

From McMenamin:

A source familiar with James’ thinking at the time told ESPN that Philly ultimately satisfied his search for basketball happiness: “This is about LeBron really thinking, ‘Where do I stand the greatest chance to spend every minute of every day focused on contributing to winning a championship?'” The storybook factor of what a title would feel like in a sports-obsessed city such as Philadelphia only enhanced the situation. “One of the things that was compelling about the Sixers was how passionate the fanbase is and how long it’s been since they’ve won a championship,” the source said.

If James can help lead the Sixers to an NBA title, or even back to the Finals for the first time since 2001, he will be embraced by the Philly faithful in a way that he probably hasn’t experienced before in his career. His legacy is already stamped and set in stone, but helping the Sixers raise a banner would elevate that legacy to another level entirely and cement him as a Philadelphia legend forever.

LeBron James Expressed ‘Respect’ for Philadelphia Fans Last Season

Following the Lakers’ 112-108 win over the 76ers in Philadelphia last December, James expressed respect for the loyalty displayed by Philly fans.

“One thing you know about Philly fans, they don’t care about anybody besides their home teams, and I respect and I love that. I’ve played here, for obviously 23 years, a lot more when I was in Eastern Conference,” James said.

“But to be able to have an appreciation for the City of Brotherly Love and for me to go out and still play the game that I love and them respect it, whatever the case may be — if they do — it’s pretty cool.”

The respect between James and Philadelphia fans is mutual, and now those fans will finally get to root for the same guy that they respectfully rooted against for the past 20-plus years.