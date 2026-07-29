Hi, Subscriber

How Philadelphia 76ers Fans Helped Lure LeBron James to Team

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 24: Philadelphia 76ers fans cheer during the second half of their 86-82 win over the Miami Heat in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals in the 2011 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center on April 24, 2011 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Philadelphia fans get a bad rap. Sometimes it’s deserved, sometimes it isn’t.

But, one thing that can’t be questioned about Philly fans is their extreme passion, and that very passion helped draw star forward LeBron James to the City of Brotherly Love in NBA free agency.

The Passion of 76ers Fans Helped Draw LeBron James to Philadelphia

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PA – MAY 10: Philadelphia 76ers fans cheer after a 79-78 win over the Chicago Bulls in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals in the 2012 NBA Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on May 10, 2012 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

In an article for ESPN, Dave McMenamin provided some insight into James’ decision-making process and highlighted how the passion of Philly fans helped draw James to the 76ers, along with the opportunity to end the organization’s extended title drought.

From McMenamin:

A source familiar with James’ thinking at the time told ESPN that Philly ultimately satisfied his search for basketball happiness: “This is about LeBron really thinking, ‘Where do I stand the greatest chance to spend every minute of every day focused on contributing to winning a championship?'”

The storybook factor of what a title would feel like in a sports-obsessed city such as Philadelphia only enhanced the situation.

“One of the things that was compelling about the Sixers was how passionate the fanbase is and how long it’s been since they’ve won a championship,” the source said.

If James can help lead the Sixers to an NBA title, or even back to the Finals for the first time since 2001, he will be embraced by the Philly faithful in a way that he probably hasn’t experienced before in his career. His legacy is already stamped and set in stone, but helping the Sixers raise a banner would elevate that legacy to another level entirely and cement him as a Philadelphia legend forever.

LeBron James Expressed ‘Respect’ for Philadelphia Fans Last Season

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PA – MAY 7: A Philadelphia 76ers fan holds up a sign against the Boston Celtics during Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round of the 2018 NBA Playoff at Wells Fargo Center on May 7, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Following the Lakers’ 112-108 win over the 76ers in Philadelphia last December, James expressed respect for the loyalty displayed by Philly fans.

“One thing you know about Philly fans, they don’t care about anybody besides their home teams, and I respect and I love that. I’ve played here, for obviously 23 years, a lot more when I was in Eastern Conference,” James said.

“But to be able to have an appreciation for the City of Brotherly Love and for me to go out and still play the game that I love and them respect it, whatever the case may be — if they do — it’s pretty cool.”

The respect between James and Philadelphia fans is mutual, and now those fans will finally get to root for the same guy that they respectfully rooted against for the past 20-plus years.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

0 Comments

How Philadelphia 76ers Fans Helped Lure LeBron James to Team

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x