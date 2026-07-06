Insider Explains why 76ers Got Jaylen Brown for a Small Price

The Philadelphia 76ers shocked the rest of the NBA by making a massive trade for Jaylen Brown. They were able to get him for a small price, trading Paul George, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks in exchange for Brown.

It was a shockingly low price for a player who is coming off the best season of his career. Last year, as the top option for the Celtics, Brown averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists. All of those were career-highs, and he finished sixth in MVP voting.

An insider explained why the Sixers were able to acquire Brown for such a small price coming off his best year.

Insider Claims Celtics’ Behavior is why 76ers Could Trade for Jaylen Brown

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the fact that Boston was so willing to trade Brown was scaring off other teams.

“Several scouts and executives said potential trade partners were also concerned about the reasons the Celtics might be so motivated to move Brown in the middle of his prime. The common perception is that Brown’s unapologetically strong personality, outspokenness, and reluctance to adapt his style of play factored into the Celtics’ front office’s decision that he needed to be traded now. That prompted worries about how Brown would fit with other teams with established stars,” Macmahon wrote.

It’s clear that other teams were afraid of the fact that Boston was willing to part ways with someone so good. Philadelphia was not deterred. They were able to land Brown for a fantastic price, and he is added to an already stellar young core.

Brown can now become the best player that Philly has on the offensive end of the floor. At worst, he will be the second-best guy behind Tyrese Maxey. Maxey took a massive step up this past season, and now he has Brown to play with. Both can create their own shot from anywhere.

The Sixers Should be Considered a Title Contender Next Season

Health continues to be something Philly must face. If Joel Embiid can stay healthy, the Sixers should be considered a title contender next season. The biggest thing going against the 76ers is how good the rest of the Eastern Conference has gotten this offseason.

While Boston has gotten worse, Miami, Indiana, and Washington have all gotten better. New York, Cleveland, and Detroit are all still really good, as well. That makes it much harder for the 76ers to get out of the East and have a chance to win a championship.

Philadelphia still has a couple of moves it can make to help fill out the bench. They likely can sign one more solid player for next year. If they stand pat, they can add more help at the trade deadline, depending on how the team meshes together. The Sixers are talented enough to play with anyone.