Insider Reveals the Biggest Draw for LeBron James to Pick the 76ers in Free Agency

The Philadelphia 76ers are hoping to add LeBron James to their starting lineup. James has decided to leave the Lakers after eight seasons in LA. With him being a free agent, the Sixers are hoping to add him as the final member of their starting lineup.

Philadelphia has already made a big swing this offseason by trading for Jaylen Brown. That decision gives them a two-way wing who can create his own shot off the dribble. Brown is arguably coming off his best season as a pro, as well.

However, Brown would not be the main draw for James to pick Philly, according to an insider. He believes that Tyrese Maxey would be the reason he would play for the 76ers.

Tyrese Maxey is the Main Draw for LeBron James to Pick the 76ers in Free Agency

According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the main draw for James to pick Philly would be Maxey, not Brown. He explained the reasoning for that while appearing on Get Up.

“I will say that the biggest factor here is Tyrese Maxey. I know a lot of the focus has been on Jaylen Brown because that’s how Philly got into this conversation, by trading for him last week. But the reason I think he’s seriously looking at Philadelphia is because of Tyrese Maxey, and that connection is with Klutch Sports.”

Klutch is headed by Rich Paul, who is James’ agent. That’s part of the reason why James is so fond of Maxey. Of course, Maxey is a great player in his own right. Maxey is coming off the best season of his career, as he was named Third-Team All-NBA this past year.

The 76ers have turned the team over to Maxey, and this has become his team. He is one of the fastest players in the NBA, and he has started to improve his shooting. James has talked in the past about how much he likes watching Maxey play, as well.

Philadelphia Should be Considered One of the Favorites in the East

Even if the 76ers don’t add James to the roster, they should still be considered one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference. Adding Brown gives them a proven player who can create his own shot and defend at a high level. Keeping Joel Embiid healthy will be the key to the team contending.

Of course, counting on that to happen is not something that is reliable. Embiid has struggled with injuries his entire career. That is one of the reasons why the Brown trade was made. Brown plays a lot of games and is reliable when he is out on the court.

There is no timetable for when James could make his decision. If he does sign in Philly, the 76ers would have to be taken seriously as a title contender.