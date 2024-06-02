Sixers Insider Reveals Who They ‘Would Most Likely Like’ to Re-Sign

There has been plenty of talk about the big-name stars the Philadelphia 76ers want to add. There has also been little discussion about who the Sixers want to keep from their 2023-24 roster.

Filling out the rest of the roster will be another item on the to-do list. With free agency set to begin in a matter of weeks, The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey revealed which three free agents the Sixers would prefer to keep. He also explained why they want specifically them to come back.

“Based on those constraints, a source said Nico Batum, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Kyle Lowry are the free agents the team most likely would like to re-sign. Not only do they mesh well with All-Stars Maxey and Joel Embiid, they might not command a lot of money in the free-agent market,” Pompey wrote.

Batum, Oubre, and Lowry all became Sixers under different circumstances. Oubre came first as he was a late off-season addition. Batum joined Philadelphia as part of the returning package for James Harden. Lowry joined the team after the Charlotte Hornets waived following the NBA Trade Deadline.

Bringing all three back would help the Sixers’ chances of making an extended playoff run as long as it doesn’t interfere with their plans to add another star.

Paul George is Sixers’ Plan A: Report

As most know, the Sixers intentionally set themselves up to have plenty of cap room this offseason. By doing so, they’ll be in the mix for some of the biggest stars who either will or could hit the market.

According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, Paul George is Philadelphia’s primary target.

“One night, George plays like an MVP. The next, he’s an elite 3-and-D role player. This type of versatility is exactly what the Sixers need. They’re looking for another star, but they also need players who can fill various roles. PG-13 is both, which is why sources familiar with Philly’s strategy say he is the team’s plan A in free agency,” O’Connor wrote in a May 27 story.

George has a player option for the 2024-25 season with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Sixers’ interest in George has been public knowledge for quite some time. It has yet to be determined if he truly will test free agency.

Sixers Prepared to Offer Jimmy Butler Max Contract: Report

Though the Sixers have the money to offer a max contract to George, there’s always the chance that George and the Clippers come to an agreement. If that is the case, Pompey reported on May 28 that they are willing to offer ex-Sixer Jimmy Butler a max contract.

“The Sixers view (Butler) as a fallback option if they are unable to sign Paul George in free agency,” Pompey wrote. “And, according to sources, the Sixers are prepared to give Butler a maximum-salary extension if things align and he forces a trade out of Miami.”

Butler played for the Sixers for most of the 2018-19 season but joined the Heat the following summer. Turning 35 before the 2024-25 season starts, the Heat may have to think about whether it’s worth paying good money to keep Butler. If they decide he’s not worth it, the Sixers may have an opportunity to pounce on.