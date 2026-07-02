Jaylen Brown Sends Strong Message After Joining 76ers

Jaylen Brown wasted little time embracing his new NBA home.

Hours after completing a blockbuster trade from the Boston Celtics to the Philadelphia 76ers, the former NBA Finals MVP released an emotional statement thanking Boston while making it clear he’s ready to begin chasing another championship in Philadelphia.

“As one chapter closes, another begins,” Brown wrote. “I’m excited for what’s ahead and grateful for the opportunity to join Philadelphia.”

His message marks the beginning of a new era for a 76ers franchise that dramatically reshaped its championship ambitions by acquiring one of the NBA’s premier two-way stars.

Brown Ready for Fresh Start

Brown acknowledged the emotions surrounding his departure after nearly a decade in Boston.

“I’m still processing how this all went down,” Brown wrote. “I’m excited and disappointed at the same time.”

Rather than dwelling on the circumstances, however, Brown quickly turned his focus toward Philadelphia.

“Every city has its own identity, its own passion, and its own expectation,” Brown wrote. “I respect that, and I’m looking forward to earning that respect the only way I know how… through the work.”

He concluded with a direct message to his new fan base.

“Philly — throw the ball up, let’s get it!”

76ers Land Franchise-Changing Star

Brown arrives after Philadelphia president Mike Gansey remained persistent throughout lengthy negotiations with Boston.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Celtics initially demanded Paul George, former lottery pick VJ Edgecombe and four or five first-round picks before gradually lowering their asking price.

That patience ultimately paid off.

Philadelphia now pairs Brown with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and the rapidly ascending Edgecombe, creating one of the Eastern Conference’s most talented cores.

Brown also arrives with championship pedigree.

The five-time All-Star and 2024 Finals MVP has consistently proven he can thrive on basketball’s biggest stage while providing elite scoring, wing defense and postseason experience.

Brown Leaves Boston With Gratitude

Despite the fresh opportunity, Brown made sure to acknowledge the organization that drafted him.

“The relationships I built here, the battles we fought together, the championship we brought to this city, and the connection I shared with the fans, I’ll carry on with me,” he wrote.

His comments reflected appreciation rather than resentment despite the surprising nature of the trade.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Championship Expectations Begin Now

The excitement surrounding Brown’s arrival is already evident. Philadelphia didn’t acquire him simply to reach the playoffs.

The expectation is championships.

Brown’s first public message suggests he fully understands the assignment.

He knows respect won’t come because of his résumé. He intends to earn it all over again.

And with Embiid, Maxey and Edgecombe beside him, the 76ers believe they now have the talent to challenge anyone in the Eastern Conference.