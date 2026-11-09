The Jaylen Brown experience has been more low-key than expected, but it has gone very well so far.

Despite assumptions about Brown’s desire to be the No. 1 option on a team, the veteran forward has embraced his inconsistent role within a stacked starting five for the 76ers.

After Sunday’s game between the Sixers and the Chicago Bulls, Brown realized that he was the third-fastest player in Sixers history to reach a total combination of 200-plus points, 50-plus rebounds, and 25-plus assists.

Brown is in strong company, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain and James Harden.

Jaylen Brown Quietly Joins Elite 76ers Company After Win vs Bulls

The 76ers are 11 games into their 2026-2027 campaign, and Brown has played in all but one of those games.

Throughout his 10 appearances, Brown has averaged 35.8 minutes on the court. The veteran forward is shooting 47.7% from the field, and knocking down threes at a 39.2% clip to average 22.3 points per game.

Along with his scoring, Brown has averaged 6.7 rebounds and dished out 4.0 assists. While steals don’t play into the combo, the veteran forward has still been impressive there as well, snatching up 1.2 steals per game.

After the game against the Bulls, Brown has totaled 223 points, 67 rebounds, and 40 assists.

The 30-year-old is off to an impressive start with the Sixers after spending the last decade with the Boston Celtics. Following Sunday’s action against the Bulls, Brown will get the opportunity to face his former team for the first time since his shocking offseason trade.

While that game will have a lot of hype surrounding it, Brown is focused on improving in his role with the 76ers.