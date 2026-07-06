Jaylen Brown Releases First Official Statement as Member of Philadelphia 76ers

The NBA’s 2026 moratorium has come to an end, which means that all the deals and signings that took place over the past few days can now become official, including the Philadelphia 76ers‘ acquisition of star forward Jaylen Brown.

The Sixers sent Paul George and four draft picks (two first round picks, two second round picks) to the Boston Celtics in order to acquire Brown.

Jaylen Brown ‘Excited’ to Continue Career with Philadelphia 76ers

With the moratorium lifted, the Sixers dropped a press release officially announcing the trade, and it included a statement from Brown himself. In the statement, Brown expressed excitement about continuing his career in Philadelphia, both on and off of the court.

“I’m excited to begin this next chapter in Philly. From every conversation I’ve had, it’s clear this is a group that’s hungry, competitive, and committed to winning; and that’s the kind of environment I’ve always embraced. I’ve always believed that success comes from sacrifice, accountability, and putting the team above yourself. I’m looking forward to building with this group, earning the trust of my teammates, and chasing something special together,” Brown said.

“Off the court, I’m just as excited to become part of the Philly community. Throughout my career, I’ve believed basketball can be a catalyst for creating real impact, and I’m eager to continue expanding the work of the 7uice Foundation, investing in youth, education, and opportunities that leave a lasting difference. I’m grateful for this opportunity, and I’m ready to get to work.”

Mike Gansey Breaks Silence on Jaylen Brown Trade

Brown wasn’t the only one who released an official statement now that the deal is official. Sixers president of basketball operations Mike Gansey, who was responsible for trading for Brown, released a statement as well, expressing how excited the organization is about adding a player of Brown’s caliber to the roster.

“Jaylen has proven himself as one of the league’s top players year after year. He is a dynamic playmaker with a versatile skillset that positively impacts the game on both ends of the floor. His wealth of experience, high basketball IQ, poise, and leadership will benefit this franchise for years to come,” Gansey said.

“A perennial All-Star and All-NBA talent, Jaylen also has a special ability to elevate his game on the brightest of stages, as evidenced by his world championship and Finals MVP selection. We couldn’t be happier to officially welcome him as a 76er.”

Gansey swung for the fences with the Brown trade, so he has to hope that it works well for Philly.