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Jaylen Brown Releases First Official Statement as Member of Philadelphia 76ers

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Boston Celtics US basketball player Jaylen Brown reacts at the end of the French Ligue Nationale de Basket (LNB Elite) Pro A game four.
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The Celtics' asking price for Jaylen Brown should only Zion Williamson, say team insider Sean Grande.

The NBA’s 2026 moratorium has come to an end, which means that all the deals and signings that took place over the past few days can now become official, including the Philadelphia 76ers‘ acquisition of star forward Jaylen Brown.

The Sixers sent Paul George and four draft picks (two first round picks, two second round picks) to the Boston Celtics in order to acquire Brown.

Jaylen Brown ‘Excited’ to Continue Career with Philadelphia 76ers

GettyBoston Celtic’s US basket ball player Jaylen Brown (C) shakes hands with AS Monaco’s Basket president President Aleksej Fedorycsev (R) at the end of the French Ligue Nationale de Basket (LNB Elite) Pro A game four of the final between AS Monaco Basket and Paris Basketball, at the Gaston Medecin arena in Monaco on June 21, 2026. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP via Getty Images)

With the moratorium lifted, the Sixers dropped a press release officially announcing the trade, and it included a statement from Brown himself. In the statement, Brown expressed excitement about continuing his career in Philadelphia, both on and off of the court.

“I’m excited to begin this next chapter in Philly. From every conversation I’ve had, it’s clear this is a group that’s hungry, competitive, and committed to winning; and that’s the kind of environment I’ve always embraced. I’ve always believed that success comes from sacrifice, accountability, and putting the team above yourself. I’m looking forward to building with this group, earning the trust of my teammates, and chasing something special together,” Brown said.

“Off the court, I’m just as excited to become part of the Philly community. Throughout my career, I’ve believed basketball can be a catalyst for creating real impact, and I’m eager to continue expanding the work of the 7uice Foundation, investing in youth, education, and opportunities that leave a lasting difference. I’m grateful for this opportunity, and I’m ready to get to work.”

Mike Gansey Breaks Silence on Jaylen Brown Trade

Brown wasn’t the only one who released an official statement now that the deal is official. Sixers president of basketball operations Mike Gansey, who was responsible for trading for Brown, released a statement as well, expressing how excited the organization is about adding a player of Brown’s caliber to the roster.

“Jaylen has proven himself as one of the league’s top players year after year. He is a dynamic playmaker with a versatile skillset that positively impacts the game on both ends of the floor. His wealth of experience, high basketball IQ, poise, and leadership will benefit this franchise for years to come,” Gansey said.

“A perennial All-Star and All-NBA talent, Jaylen also has a special ability to elevate his game on the brightest of stages, as evidenced by his world championship and Finals MVP selection. We couldn’t be happier to officially welcome him as a 76er.”

Gansey swung for the fences with the Brown trade, so he has to hope that it works well for Philly.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Jaylen Brown Releases First Official Statement as Member of Philadelphia 76ers

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