Spoiling the New York Knicks‘ banner night was the Philadelphia 76ers’ goal on October 20.

Mission accomplished. The Sixers went into Madison Square Garden with their new-look lineup for the first time and came out on top with a win against the champs.

It’s a feel-good situation for the Sixers, but they know they can’t get ahead of themselves. After game one of 82, the superstar forward Jaylen Brown had a humbling message his team will need to hear.

Jaylen Brown Sends 76ers Much-Needed Message After Beating Knicks

“I don’t think we sent a message [to the NBA], I think we’re just trying to win as many games as possible, stack days, and I think it’s still early for us,” Brown told reporters.

“We’re still figuring out a lot of stuff, so we still got a lot to learn and grow. But it’s good to learn and grow and win at the same time. Yeah, we got talent. We’re very talented, so like, we can get it going at any night. Anybody can get it going.”

Brown made it clear that the Sixers are excited about their first win of the year, but there is still a lot to work on in the coming months.

“It’s good–that’s what we wanted to do–be a little spoiler,” Brown added.

“Obviously, the Knicks’ accomplishment was great, but it’s a new season. New year. We’re just trying to come out and set the tone.”

Jaylen Brown’s 76ers Debut vs Knicks

The 76ers rolled out Brown for 35 minutes on Tuesday night.

The veteran forward shot 7-for-14 from the field and hit on half of his four threes.

Brown finished the game with 19 points. He was just two rebounds shy of logging a double-double, and also had six assists on the offensive end. Defensively, Brown snatched up one steal and had one block.

The 76ers defeated the Knicks with a 106-100 score. After moving to 1-0 on the season, the Sixers will go to South Philly, where they’ll host the Cleveland Cavaliers for their first home game of the regular season.