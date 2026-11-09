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76ers’ Jaylen Brown Shares Blunt Message For Battle vs Jayson Tatum

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Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Former teammates Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are going to go head-to-head for the first time in their NBA careers this week, when the Boston Celtics visit the Philadelphia 76ers.

Since the Celtics sent Jaylen Brown to the Sixers back in the summer, the two All-Stars haven’t shared words. It’s been months of comments in the media, which suggests there are sour feelings on one or both sides.

Brown would inevitably get asked about Tuesday’s matchup between the 76ers and the Celtics after Philly took care of business on the road against the Chicago Bulls. The Tatum topic is a burning one that he’ll have to address until the first game is out of the way.

76ers’ Jaylen Brown Shares Blunt Message For Battle vs Jayson Tatum

Orlando Magic v Boston Celtics - Game Five
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 29: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown #7 look on in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden on April 29, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Will Brown initiate a conversation with Tatum–or be open to one with the forward if Tatum attempts to reach out?

“There’s nothing to talk about,” Brown told reporters.

“I mean, he’s on his side. I’m on my side. We’re playing basketball. Both of us are trying to win. So, it’s nothing to talk about. Check the ball up.”

New York Knicks v Boston Celtics
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – FEBRUARY 23: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown #7 laugh together during the second half of the game against the New York Knicks at TD Garden on February 23, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Knicks 118-105. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Clearly, Brown isn’t interested in reconnecting with Tatum before the first Sixers-Celtics meeting of the regular season.

Will that change after the game? If not, could it happen after the season, when the two get their current campaigns out of the way? Only time will tell.

But for the time being, Jaylen Brown is focused on the 76ers, and doing what it takes to maintain their position as the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference.

It’s early, but Tuesday’s game will be critical for the standings. With both teams winning on Sunday, the Celtics are right behind the Sixers in the standings, trailing just half a game.

The Sixers and the Celtics are slated for an 8 PM ET tip on Tuesday.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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