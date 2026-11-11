In the days leading up to the Philadelphia 76ers’ meeting with the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum knew that the matchup carried more weight because it was his first battle against his former co-star, Jaylen Brown.

Although Tatum approached Brown before the game, he was snubbed by the Sixers’ forward. Everybody in the building understood that Brown was motivated to have a revenge game. Unfortunately for him, it backfired.

Tatum and the Celtics took care of business, and a smirking Tatum managed to brush off any discussion about his lack of interactions with Brown after the game.

Jayson Tatum Takes High Road After Celtics Dominate 76ers

“It’s not about that. Tonight was a good team win. PG was incredible. That’s all that there is really to talk about,” Tatum told reporters.

Tatum had a solid outing, posting 21 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in 32 minutes of action.

Paul George was the man of the night. The veteran forward had 30 minutes of action and shot 14-for-22 from the field, hitting on six of his 11 shots from deep. He finished the game with 36 points, five rebounds, and one assist.

Maybe Tatum would feel differently if the Celtics came up short on Tuesday, but nobody from Boston’s side has to worry about that. The Celtics dominated the Sixers 123-101. Boston jumps in front of the Sixers to secure the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The two teams won’t meet again until January.