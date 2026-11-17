Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid is making a significant career move, and the timing comes just as the former NBA MVP is starting to find his rhythm again.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Embiid has officially filed paperwork to make Bernie Lee of Thread Sports Management his new agent.

Stein reported the development on Tuesday, November 17, less than 24 hours after Embiid delivered his best performance of the 2026-27 season in Philadelphia’s 135-123 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

While the decision concerns Embiid’s off-court representation rather than his playing future, it reunites him with an agent who has considerable history with the Sixers, including two of the franchise’s most recognizable former stars.

Joel Embiid’s New Agent Has History With Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons

Lee is the founder and president of Thread Sports Management, an agency with more than two decades of experience in NBA representation.

His client history includes former Philadelphia stars Jimmy Butler and Ben Simmons, who were both central figures in the Sixers’ attempts to build a championship contender around Embiid.

But the most interesting connection is Lee’s previous relationship with Embiid himself.

As PhillyVoice reported in March 2023, Lee advised Embiid during the star center’s supermax contract negotiations in 2021, when Embiid was operating without an agent.

That means Tuesday’s development is more of a formal partnership than an introduction between the two.

According to Thread Sports Management’s official website, Lee has negotiated more than $1 billion in contracts throughout his career.

Embiid’s financial future is already secured for the immediate term. The former MVP signed a reported three-year, $193 million extension with Philadelphia in September 2024, a deal that includes a player option for the 2028-29 season.

The NBA detailed that agreement when it was announced.

There has been no indication that Embiid’s decision to hire Lee is connected to a trade request or dissatisfaction with Philadelphia. Nevertheless, it places an experienced representative alongside the 32-year-old as he navigates the later stages of his playing career.

Joel Embiid Makes Move After 37-Point Performance for 76ers

The announcement also follows a particularly encouraging night for Embiid and the Sixers.

On Monday, November 16, Embiid scored a season-high 37 points on 13-of-22 shooting in Philadelphia’s victory over Brooklyn.

According to Field Level Media’s game recap published by Reuters, Embiid scored 24 points in the first half and helped the Sixers improve to 12-3, matching their best start through 15 games since the 2000-01 season.

Jaylen Brown added 31 points and 13 rebounds, while Tyrese Maxey contributed 24 points and nine assists.

For Embiid, the performance was especially welcome after continued questions about his health and availability.

Philadelphia has been managing a right foot plantar fascia issue that has kept the center on the injury report at various points this season. Embiid was initially questionable for Monday’s matchup before being cleared to play.

The health concerns have been a recurring storyline for the former MVP. Heavy previously covered Embiid’s response to another injury scare, while Philadelphia has continued working to balance his availability with the demands of a championship pursuit.

That pursuit has taken on a new dimension following the arrival of LeBron James and Brown, giving Philadelphia a veteran-heavy roster alongside Embiid, Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.

Heavy also previously reported on the Sixers’ plans to manage the workloads of Embiid and James entering the season.

For now, the immediate news is straightforward: Embiid has made his representation change official, and his new agent already understands the player, the organization and some of the relationships that have shaped Philadelphia’s recent history.

With the Sixers off to a 12-3 start and Embiid coming off his highest-scoring game of the season, Lee inherits a client whose next chapter has considerably more at stake than another contract negotiation.