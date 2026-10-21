76ers Star Joel Embiid Sends Pointed Message to Tyrese Maxey After Knicks Win

The Philadelphia 76ers‘ latest version of a so-called super team showed up in a big way on the NBA’s opening night, defeating the defending champion New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden to move to 1-0 on the new season.

Superstar center and former MVP Joel Embiid was healthy all preseason and played 33 minutes in the contest, putting up a stat line that included 13 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals. Embiid spoke to media members following the victory, during which he divulged an unfiltered communication he shared with teammate Tyrese Maxey after the win.

“I told Tyrese after the game, we’ve been going against these guys for the last couple years, but tonight felt a little different than the past,” Embiid said, per Kris Rhim of ESPN.

Joel Embiid Intends to Play All-NBA Level Defense This Season for 76ers

Embiid then elaborated on what exactly felt different in the season opener on Tuesday, October 20.

“I think just we have the talent,” Embiid continued. “I think a lot of it falls on me, I put it on me. If I want to be All-Defense like I used to be, that changes everything for our team. So if I can play that way every single night, which I will, [that] changes everything.”

New York swept Embiid and the 76ers out of the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs last postseason before going on to win the NBA title.

LeBron James, Jaylen Brown Made Debuts for 76ers Against Knicks on NBA’s Opening Night

Another couple of reasons things might have felt different for Embiid and company involve LeBron James and Jaylen Brown, both of whom made their debuts for Philadelphia in New York on Tuesday night.

James finished the evening with 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Meanwhile, Brown tallied 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Each man finished the contest with one block and one steal as well.

James and Brown, both former NBA champions themselves, watched as the Knicks received their rings for the 2025-26 season prior to tip-off. During the contest, James got frustrated with the officiating and made a comment alluding to New York’s recent title win.

“They getting that championship whistle,” James said after a foul call late in the second quarter. “They win one chip, they get a championship whistle.”

The whistles the Knicks got did not end up mattering on Tuesday night, as the 76ers went on to win the game by a score of 106-100. Philadelphia next takes the floor on Thursday night for its home opener against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers.