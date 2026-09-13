Kai Cenat Reveals Private Side of 76ers’ LeBron James

Kai Cenat has shared the screen with Philadelphia 76ers superstar LeBron James, but their conversations away from the camera left an equally strong impression. The streamer recently detailed how quickly James responds whenever he reaches out.

“LeBron is one of the most down-to-earth people,” Cenat said during an appearance on the New York Times’ “Popcast.” “I texted LeBron before, and he replied in the same minute. Every time I text Bron, he replies in the first five minutes, I swear. … Bron is so nice. Bron, his wife, his kids, everybody is so nice.”

Cenat discussed his relationship with James beginning around the 34:35 mark of the show, per Bleacher Report. His comments offered a personal glimpse at the NBA star’s attentiveness and the way James treats him outside of their public collaborations.

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LeBron James Followed Through on Promise to Kai Cenat

James joined Cenat’s stream in September 2025 as the creator celebrated reaching one million subscribers. During the appearance, the NBA star memorably cut Cenat’s hair, giving viewers a moment that extended beyond a standard guest interview.

The collaboration developed after Cenat appeared on “Everybody’s Crazy,” the podcast hosted by Savannah James. That connection prompted Cenat to invite LeBron onto his own platform.

Cenat admitted he initially questioned whether James would actually appear. The four-time NBA champion ultimately kept his word, matching the reliable personality that Cenat later described on “Popcast.”

This experience also showed how a major streaming appearance can grow from one invitation. Cenat connected with Savannah, contacted LeBron, and eventually watched the collaboration become reality for his audience.

The streamer’s account also stretched beyond his direct experiences with James. He praised Savannah and the couple’s children while describing the entire family as welcoming.

That detail separated Cenat’s comments from routine celebrity praise. Instead of focusing only on James agreeing to appear before a massive streaming audience, Cenat highlighted his responsiveness when no cameras were involved. According to Cenat, a message to James rarely sits unanswered for more than a few minutes.

Cenat Expands His Reach With VIVET Collection

Cenat has also moved deeper into fashion with the debut of his VIVET clothing collection, Ebony reports. He presented the line at Cipriani in Lower Manhattan through three stages titled Origin, Exploration, and Authorship.

The presentation began with relaxed hoodies, sweatpants, and neutral colors before transitioning toward leather, fitted denim, boots, silk, and more structured tailoring. The Beginner Hoodie, which Cenat personally sewed as his first VIVET piece, helped establish the collection’s starting point.

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Later looks showed a broader range. The womenswear combined athletic elements with skirts, heels, sheer fabrics, and outerwear, while an oversized brown fur coat created one of the runway’s boldest moments.

Cenat also incorporated references to his Haitian background and carnival traditions through pieces such as the scuba moto shirt, varnished jeans, and cargo work jacket. The Streamer bag connected the collection to the online career that built his audience.

VIVET represents another step beyond the platform that made Cenat famous. His comments about James, meanwhile, showed how one of those online collaborations developed into a relationship marked by quick responses, fulfilled promises, and mutual respect.