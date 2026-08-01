Kevin Durant Compares Philadelphia 76ers with LeBron James to His Warriors Teams

Houston Rockets star forward Kevin Durant had an interesting comparison for the new-look Philadelphia 76ers with LeBron James.

During a recent USA Basketball event, Durant compared the stacked Sixers to his Golden State Warriors teams that also featured Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Kevin Durant is Bullish on New-Look Philadelphia 76ers with LeBron James

Durant won two titles with the Warriors, and he probably would have won a third had he not been injured in the NBA Finals, so that’s a favorable comparison for Philadelphia.

“The last time they put three 20-point scorers on a team, they said it was unfair, which was the [Warriors] team I was on,” Durant said. “[The 76ers] have got four 25-point scorers on this team. So, hell yeah, I think they’re going to be a contender. They’re going to be a fun team to watch. It’s going to be League Pass-worthy.”

Durant said that he had no inkling that James was going to sign with the 76ers, but he praised the decision from a basketball perspective and also gave props to the fans in Philadelphia.

“I didn’t know at all. LeBron is stealth like that. I know there’s a lot of noise around him, but you never know what’s on his mind,” Durant said.

“I’m happy for him. It’s a great decision for him to go to a team that has a good chance to win. Philly is a great fanbase, a great market, and it’s great for the league. There were so many eyes that were tuned in to his decision.”

Durant will get a first-hand look at the Sixers next season. Since the Rockets are a Western Conference team, they’ll play against the Sixers twice: once in Houston and once in Philadelphia. Those will be games that basketball fans will want to circle on the calendar.

This story will be updated.