Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Reacts to Opening NBA Season Against LeBron James, 76ers

The New York Knicks won’t have a cakewalk to kick off their defense of the NBA title.

It was announced by the league that the Knicks will open up the 2026-27 season at home against the new-look Philadelphia 76ers, who added star forwards LeBron James and Jaylen Brown over the offseason.

The game will be a rematch of the Eastern Conference semifinals from the past season. The Knicks bested Philadelphia in four games in that series, though the Sixers look like a completely different team at this point.

Jalen Brunson ‘Excited’ to Kick Off Title Defense with Game Against LeBron James, New-Look 76ers

The season-opening matchup with the 76ers drew a reaction from Knicks star guard and reigning Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, who expressed excitement about the matchup.

“I’m definitely excited,” Brunson said, via ClutchPoints. “It’s a new journey for them (the 76ers), for him (LeBron James) and his team, and it should be interesting.”

Brunson is expecting a rowdy crowd for the contest, but he’s unsure if the crowd will top the one from Game 4 of the ’26 NBA Finals.

“I think how unexpected Game 4 was the last time we played in the Garden, I don’t know if anything can top that,” Brunson said. “But, I mean, we’ll see. It will be interesting to see Opening Night and how that crowd reacts.”

The season-opening matchup between New York and Philadelphia is scheduled for Tuesday, October 20 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

76ers Could be Biggest Challenger to Knicks in Eastern Conference

It’s technically too early to say this, but the first game of the season between New York and Philly could be a potential conference finals preview. The defending-champion Knicks remained largely in tact over the offseason and should benefit greatly from continuity. They should be looked at as conference favorites as a result.

But on paper, the new-look Sixers are the most talented team in the conference with a starting lineup that now includes James, Brown, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and V.J. Edgecombe. They obviously have to prove it on the court, but if all goes to plan for Philly, they could be the biggest threat to the Knicks in the conference.