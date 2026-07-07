Late last week, the Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry poured cold water on a report that stated he would sign a one-day contract with the Toronto Raptors this year and officially call it a career.

“Wait for the word to come from me, not from someone else!!! Smh,” Lowry wrote on his Instagram story.

That wasn’t Lowry totally shooting down the idea that he was retiring. He just didn’t want his moment to be totally spoiled.

On Tuesday, July 7, Lowry officially called it a career. He released a six-minute speech via the Toronto Raptors’ social media account, where he recalled his upbringing and NBA career.

As expected, Lowry showed a lot of love to Philly in the video.

Kyle Lowry Makes Official Retirement Decision With Message To 76ers

As Lowry went through the timeline of his life, he recalled his earliest days training in Philadelphia.

When Lowry got to his college stint, the veteran guard shouted out the legendary head coach Jay Wright, who coached Lowry during his time at Villanova.

While most of Lowry’s NBA discussion was centered around the Raptors, he did give Philadelphia an extra special shoutout when acknowledging the other cities he played in.

“Philly. Of course, Philly. All my love to Philly,” Lowry said.

Kyle Lowry’s NBA Career

After his run at Villanova, Lowry was a first-round pick in the 2006 NBA Draft.

The veteran guard started his career with the Memphis Grizzlies. In 2009, he was traded to the Houston Rockets, where he spent four seasons.

The Rockets traded Lowry to the Toronto Raptors in 2012. Nine of his 20 years with the Raptors included 601 games. Lowry averaged 17.5 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds with the Raptors during his stint.

The Raptors made the playoffs seven times while Lowry was with the team. In 2019, they won their first NBA Championship. Lowry averaged 15.0 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.9 rebounds during that playoff run.

In 2021, Lowry got a fresh start with the Miami Heat. He stuck around with the Heat up until the 2023-2024 season, when he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets. Lowry wouldn’t suit up for Charlotte.

After reaching a buyout with the Hornets, Lowry signed with the Sixers amid the 2023-2024 NBA season.

He finished the final three years of his career with the Sixers. During that stretch, Lowry appeared in 72 games. He shot 37.9% from the field, averaging 4.7 points. He also produced 3.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds.