Labaron Philon Jr. Reacts to Being Selected by Philadelphia 76ers in First Round of 2026 NBA Draft

The Philadelphia 76ers had one first round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and they used it on University of Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr.

In Philadelphia, Philon will join a backcourt that already includes star guards Tyrese Maxey and V.J. Edgecombe, which the 20-year-old is extremely excited about.

Labaron Philon Jr. Says he Was ‘Destined’ to be Drafted by Philadelphia 76ers

During his first media availability after being selected by the Sixers, Philon said he felt like he was “destined” to be drafted by Philly and expressed optimism about his fit with Maxey and Edgecombe.

“I would just say, just watching a lot of basketball, me personally, I feel like being selected by Philly, it’s destined,” Philon said via a Zoom call. “Just because they got two good guards, and I feel like I fit in with those guards, and playing at that fast pace, and at that level of basketball.”

Specifically, Philon thinks his ability to play both on and off ball will help make his fit alongside Philadelphia’s star guards a smooth one.

“I would just say the ability to play on and off the ball, make the game easy for others around you,” Philon said of his improvements. “I feel like I did that at a high level, and then just being able to play with that unselfishness, and just being able to score what you need to, being able to pass the ball, and like I said, having that mentality to do it on both sides of the ball.”

The 76ers desperately needed some backcourt depth last season and Philon should definitely be able to help there.

76ers Get Good Grade for First-Round Selection of Labaron Philon Jr.

The 76ers were given a solid ‘B+’ grade for the selection of Philon from Adam Finkelstein of CBS Sports.

“… Philon gives Philadelphia a dynamic scorer who attacks with pace, has worked his way into a shot-maker, and showed more defensive chops as a freshman,” Finkelstein wrote. “A gifted shot creator, Philon stuffed the stat sheet as the focal point of one of college basketball’s fastest offenses, and did it with 50/40/80 shooting splits. If he can tap back into some of the defensive tools he showed as a freshman, there could be real value here.”

The talent is clearly there for Philon. Now it will be up to 76ers head coach Nick Nurse to figure out the best way to utilize him.