76ers Injury Update: Are LeBron James, Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs. Raptors?

The Philadelphia 76ers received an encouraging injury update Thursday morning, although the availability of their two biggest stars remains uncertain.

LeBron James and Joel Embiid both participated in the team’s morning shootaround ahead of Thursday night’s home game against the Toronto Raptors.

However, neither player has received official clearance to play.

According to the NBA’s 11:45 a.m. ET injury report, James and Embiid remain questionable for the 7 p.m. matchup at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Philadelphia enters the game looking to bounce back from Tuesday’s 123-101 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Having both stars available would give coach Nick Nurse a much better chance of avoiding consecutive losses for the first time this season.

LeBron James, Joel Embiid Participate in Shootaround

Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice reported Thursday that James and Embiid participated in shootaround despite their questionable designations.

James is listed with low back and sciatica injury management, while Embiid is dealing with right foot plantar fascia injury management.

Their participation is a positive sign, but it does not guarantee either player will suit up against Toronto.

The Sixers have carefully managed both veterans’ workloads during the early portion of the season.

James, 41, played 29 minutes against Boston on Tuesday, while Embiid, 32, logged 31 minutes.

Embiid also experienced a separate injury scare during that game.

The former NBA MVP rolled his ankle late in the first half but returned after halftime and finished with 16 points and six rebounds.

He indicated afterward that he was fine.

Thursday’s questionable designation, however, concerns his right foot rather than the ankle he twisted against Boston.

The Sixers have additional reasons to be cautious with their two stars.

Philadelphia faces its next back-to-back set Sunday and Monday, hosting the Indiana Pacers before traveling to Brooklyn to face the Nets.

Still, Thursday’s matchup offers an opportunity to get back on track following a disappointing performance against the Celtics.

Sixers Face Frontcourt Depth Concerns Against Raptors

Philadelphia has already ruled out three players for Thursday’s game.

Dominick Barlow remains sidelined with a low back stress reaction, while Adem Bona is out because of a cervical spine sprain.

Ariel Hukporti is also unavailable as he recovers from a right Achilles tendon injury.

Those absences could leave the Sixers particularly shorthanded inside if Embiid cannot play.

Nurse would need to adjust his frontcourt rotation against a Toronto team featuring Jakob Poeltl.

The Raptors are playing their second game in as many nights after falling 98-93 to Boston on Wednesday.

Toronto has also been dealing with injuries to Kawhi Leonard and Scottie Barnes, complicating its early-season struggles.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia enters Thursday with a 9-3 record after winning eight of its first nine games.

Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown provide the Sixers with considerable offensive firepower, but James and Embiid remain crucial to their championship ambitions.

For now, their participation in shootaround represents progress, not a final decision.

The Sixers are expected to provide further clarity on both players’ availability closer to tipoff.