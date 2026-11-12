Hi, Subscriber

76ers Injury Update: Are LeBron James, Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs. Raptors?

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 16: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers helps up Joel Embiid #21 against the Boston Celtics in the first quarter during the preseason game at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 16, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers received an encouraging injury update Thursday morning, although the availability of their two biggest stars remains uncertain.

LeBron James and Joel Embiid both participated in the team’s morning shootaround ahead of Thursday night’s home game against the Toronto Raptors.

However, neither player has received official clearance to play.

According to the NBA’s 11:45 a.m. ET injury report, James and Embiid remain questionable for the 7 p.m. matchup at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Philadelphia enters the game looking to bounce back from Tuesday’s 123-101 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Having both stars available would give coach Nick Nurse a much better chance of avoiding consecutive losses for the first time this season.

LeBron James, Joel Embiid Participate in Shootaround

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
Getty LeBron James of the Philadelphia 76ers points as Joel Embiid looks on against the Boston Celtics in the first quarter during the preseason game at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 16, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice reported Thursday that James and Embiid participated in shootaround despite their questionable designations.

James is listed with low back and sciatica injury management, while Embiid is dealing with right foot plantar fascia injury management.

Their participation is a positive sign, but it does not guarantee either player will suit up against Toronto.

The Sixers have carefully managed both veterans’ workloads during the early portion of the season.

James, 41, played 29 minutes against Boston on Tuesday, while Embiid, 32, logged 31 minutes.

Embiid also experienced a separate injury scare during that game.

The former NBA MVP rolled his ankle late in the first half but returned after halftime and finished with 16 points and six rebounds.

He indicated afterward that he was fine.

Thursday’s questionable designation, however, concerns his right foot rather than the ankle he twisted against Boston.

The Sixers have additional reasons to be cautious with their two stars.

Philadelphia faces its next back-to-back set Sunday and Monday, hosting the Indiana Pacers before traveling to Brooklyn to face the Nets.

Still, Thursday’s matchup offers an opportunity to get back on track following a disappointing performance against the Celtics.

Sixers Face Frontcourt Depth Concerns Against Raptors

Philadelphia has already ruled out three players for Thursday’s game.

Dominick Barlow remains sidelined with a low back stress reaction, while Adem Bona is out because of a cervical spine sprain.

Ariel Hukporti is also unavailable as he recovers from a right Achilles tendon injury.

Those absences could leave the Sixers particularly shorthanded inside if Embiid cannot play.

Nurse would need to adjust his frontcourt rotation against a Toronto team featuring Jakob Poeltl.

The Raptors are playing their second game in as many nights after falling 98-93 to Boston on Wednesday.

Toronto has also been dealing with injuries to Kawhi Leonard and Scottie Barnes, complicating its early-season struggles.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia enters Thursday with a 9-3 record after winning eight of its first nine games.

Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown provide the Sixers with considerable offensive firepower, but James and Embiid remain crucial to their championship ambitions.

For now, their participation in shootaround represents progress, not a final decision.

The Sixers are expected to provide further clarity on both players’ availability closer to tipoff.

Alder Almo is a veteran NBA reporter for Heavy.com, covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He brings over 20 years of experience across local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Originally from the Philippines, he is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

0 Comments

76ers Injury Update: Are LeBron James, Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs. Raptors?

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Sixers News

More Heavy on Sixers News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x