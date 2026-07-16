LeBron James Finally Addresses 76ers Rumors at Fanatics Fest

LeBron James still isn’t ready to announce where he’ll play next season.

He is, however, acknowledging the speculation—and the Philadelphia 76ers are very much part of it.

Making his first public appearance since deciding to leave the Los Angeles Lakers, James playfully referenced the 76ers during a live taping of the Mind the Game podcast Thursday at Fanatics Fest 2026 inside New York’s Javits Center.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Indiana Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton attempted to ask James about his looming free-agency decision early in the show.

James immediately shut the question down.

“Didn’t we already talk about this in the back?” James replied.

Haliburton smiled and answered, “I’ll leave it alone.”

The exchange drew laughs from the crowd, but James later appeared more willing to have some fun with the constant rumors surrounding his future.

According to another post from McMenamin, James addressed the speculation directly.

“I hear the Warriors,” James said.

“I hear the Sixers.”

While James offered no indication of which team holds the inside track, his decision to mention Philadelphia by name served as another reminder that the 76ers remain firmly in the conversation as one of the NBA’s biggest free-agent pursuits reaches its final stages.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Recruiting Effort Hasn’t Slowed

James’ comments came only two days after ESPN reported that the 76ers continue making an aggressive push behind the scenes.

McMenamin reported earlier this week that Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and newly acquired Jaylen Brown have all remained in communication with James as his free agency extends into its second week.

Maxey has led Philadelphia’s player-to-player recruiting effort, league sources told ESPN.

The report complemented comments made earlier this week by 76ers president Mike Gansey, who publicly confirmed the organization has remained engaged with James’ camp since acquiring Brown earlier this offseason.

“We’ve had conversations with Rich, really since the Jaylen trade,” Gansey told The Athletic’s Tony Jones, referring to James’ longtime agent, Rich Paul.

“LeBron and his camp have kept quiet, and there has been speculation for different teams. But we’d obviously love to have LeBron.”

Gansey added that James would immediately elevate a roster built around Embiid, Maxey, Brown and rookie guard V.J. Edgecombe.

“If he decides to come here, we’re going to be even better,” Gansey said.

LeBron Officially Turns the Page

Later during Thursday’s live podcast, James publicly reflected on the end of his eight-year run with the Lakers.

“Shout out to my former team,” James said, according to McMenamin. “I spent eight great years with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“That was an unbelievable ride and I am looking forward to what comes next as I wind down my journey.”

He then delivered the line that immediately became one of the day’s biggest headlines.

“It’s going to be fun wherever I land.”

James’ reference to the Lakers as his “former team” marked his clearest public acknowledgment yet that his time in Los Angeles has ended.

His next destination, however, remains a mystery.

Sixers Remain Squarely in the Mix

ESPN insider Shams Charania reported earlier this week that James has entered what he described as “decision time” after gathering the information he needed from interested teams.

Charania identified Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia, Golden State and Minnesota as the remaining contenders while noting that the Cavaliers, Heat and 76ers have become the primary focus as the process reaches its conclusion.

Philadelphia believes it has assembled a compelling case.

Beyond its championship-caliber core, the organization has leveraged long-standing relationships through Gansey and Paul while Maxey, Embiid and Brown have continued recruiting James directly.

Thursday’s appearance offered no definitive answers.

But by publicly acknowledging, “I hear the Sixers,” James confirmed that Philadelphia remains exactly where it has been throughout the past week—at the center of the biggest free agent decision in basketball.