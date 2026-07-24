LeBron James’ Shocking Old Quotes on 76ers Fans Go Viral After ‘Last Decision’

In his many battles with the Philadelphia 76ers over the years, LeBron James had to brave one of the most notoriously hostile fanbases in the league.

But along the way, he began to respect the passionate Sixers fans, who often even boo their own players when they feel the team shows a lack of heart.

When James last visited the 76ers on Dec. 7, 2025, he silenced the rowdy crowd with a go-ahead three to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 112-108 victory. After a vintage 29-point performance—where he dropped 12 in the fourth quarter alone—James left a special message for the Philadelphia faithful. Given his decision to sign with the franchise on Friday, those words sound remarkably prophetic today.

What LeBron James Said About 76ers Fans

“One thing you know about Philly fans — they don’t care about anybody besides their home teams, and I respect and I love that,” James said, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “I’ve played here, for obviously 23 years, a lot more when I was in the Eastern Conference. But to be able to have an appreciation for the City of Brotherly Love and for me to go out and still play the game that I love and them respect it, whatever the case may be — if they do — it’s pretty cool.”

As James alluded to, Sixers fans showed love and respect to him after his sensational performance on Dec. 7, 2025, his last visit to Philadelphia.