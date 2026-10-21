LeBron James Makes Accountability Request After Win Over Knicks

LeBron James opened his Philadelphia 76ers career with a victory and a request for the players sharing his locker room. After Philadelphia defeated the New York Knicks 106-100, James explained that earning their respect starts with meeting the standards he sets for everyone else.

“I’m there every day. I’m there before everybody gets to the gym, and I’m one of the last ones to leave. I don’t just be telling guys to do it. I hold myself accountable, and if I’m not doing something, I want the guys to hold me accountable.”

James delivered that message after contributing 14 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists in his Sixers debut, per Yahoo. He began his 24th NBA season against a Knicks team celebrating its championship with a pregame ring ceremony.

Philadelphia then spoiled the celebration. James helped the Sixers finish the job through an assignment against Karl-Anthony Towns and a defensive sequence that created a late basket for Tyrese Maxey.

Play

LeBron James puts accountability at the center of his leadership

James described a daily approach to leadership that includes arriving early, staying late, and accepting correction from teammates. His request invited those players to challenge him whenever his own actions fall short.

He also directed attention toward Philadelphia’s collective work after the victory. Asked about his debut, James focused on the defensive possessions that the Sixers failed to finish before halftime.

“I thought in the first half, we played good first stop defense, but we gave some second chance points. Offensive rebounds,” James said. “They got some 3s off us not closing with a defensive rebound.”

New York held a 27-19 rebounding advantage through two quarters. Philadelphia improved after the break, edging the Knicks 22-20 on the boards during the second half.

That response addressed the issue James identified. Getting an initial stop needed to end with possession, and the Sixers improved their work on the glass as they moved toward the win.

James credits teammates after crucial stop against Knicks

Philadelphia also adjusted its defensive matchups by assigning James to Towns. That decision helped produce a pivotal turnover with fewer than two minutes left.

The Sixers led 102-98 when James crowded Towns outside the arc, preventing OG Anunoby from finding a passing window. Anunoby instead sent the ball across the floor toward Mikal Bridges.

Maxey intercepted the pass and raced away for a dunk, extending Philadelphia’s advantage to six with 1:52 remaining.

“Obviously, KAT is very dangerous when he has space,” James said. “I wanted to be there on the catch and not give him no airspace.”

He credited Maxey’s positioning for completing the sequence, ESPN reports.

“And Tyrese just playing center field was able to jump that and get that dunk. That was a big momentum play.”

James also emphasized the communication supporting his matchup with Towns. He credited teammates’ voices behind him and described his own efforts to communicate with VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, Maxey, and the rest of the group.

“I mean, this is all a team effort,” James said. “I mean, obviously, I took the assignment, but when you got the voices behind you.”

His explanation kept the focus on shared responsibility, the same expectation he outlined when asking teammates to hold him accountable.