LeBron James Breaks Jersey Sales Record with Philadelphia 76ers

To say that people are excited about LeBron James joining the Philadelphia 76ers would be an understatement.

James’ 76ers jerseys have been sold out since the second they became available, and the rapid sales of his new gear was record-setting.

LeBron James’ New 76ers Jersey Breaks All-Time Fanatics Sales Record

The sports retail giant Fanatics announced officially that James’ No. 23 jersey with the 76ers is the best-selling jersey ever for a player in any sport in the first 48 hours after a signing. The previous record was set by pitcher Shohei Ohtani when he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in December of 2023.

From Fanatics:

“According to data from Fanatics, the official e-commerce partner of both the NBA and the Philadelphia 76ers, for the period of the first 48 hours after their announcement, LeBron James sold the most jerseys ever of a player joining a new team (across all sports), surpassing Shohei Ohtani’s move to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023. “More LeBron 76ers merchandise was sold in the first 24 hours after his decision was announced than was sold in the first week after his announcement to join the Lakers in 2018. Since Friday, LeBron James merchandise has accounted for eight of the top 10 selling products across all sports throughout the Fanatics network of sites.”

The fact that James is still so popular and impactful is a testament to his greatness and staying power. It’s also a testament to the fans in Philadelphia, who aren’t afraid to spend money on merchandise (just walk through the city during Eagles season). Those Philly fans are extremely excited about the prospect of The King leading the Sixers back to the NBA Finals for the first time in a quarter century.

LeBron James Could Play More Than Two Seasons with 76ers

James signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Sixers in free agency, and most people have assumed that James will call it a career after those two seasons. However, James’ agent, Rich Paul, didn’t close the door on James potentially suiting up for the Sixers for even longer.

“I think Philadelphia’s going to energize him,” Paul said of James, via ESPN. “Maybe we get two [seasons]. Maybe we get four.”

We’ll have to wait and see, but those James jerseys that have been sold could end up getting more use than initially expected.