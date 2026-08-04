LeBron James Choosing the 76ers over the Warriors Best for the NBA, Claims Pundit

The Philadelphia 76ers were able to sign LeBron James in free agency. He chose to sign a two-year deal with the Sixers over several teams. One of those teams was the Golden State Warriors, as he decided not to team up with Stephen Curry.

James battled with Curry in the late 2010s for several titles. Curry and the Warriors went 3-1 against James and the Cavaliers during that timeframe. It seems that is a big reason why James didn’t decide to sign in the Bay. Instead, he will be in the Eastern Conference.

One pundit believes that it’s better for the NBA that James decided not to sign with Golden State for a very specific reason.

Pundit Believes 76ers were a Better Choice Than the Warriors for LeBron James

Marcus Thompson III of The Athletic believes that it was better for the NBA that James decided against teaming up with Curry. He believes that the two rivals teaming up would have been bad for the sport and would have been an awkward look.

“In a sense, all basketball fans may have won by LeBron opting not to take his talents to North Beach. The idea of LeBron and Curry finishing their careers as teammates has appeal, if for nothing else than sheer lack of precedent. The fantastical scenario of the two rivals winning their fifth titles together was a script worthy of a fight between LeBron’s SpringHill Company and Curry’s Unanimous Media,” Thompson III wrote.

The Warriors would become one of the most hated teams in the NBA had James signed with Golden State. There is also a good chance that they would not have won a title together. Golden State would have become too old and too fragile to truly compete at the highest level. James decided to play for a team that is more equipped to win it all.

The Sixers Have a Great Chance to Win a Championship

Adding James was just the last piece of the starting lineup that the 76ers needed to add. Trading for Jaylen Brown gives them another star player to add to the team. Brown is coming off the best season of his career and gives them another guy who can handle the ball and create his own shot.

The additions of both Brown and James give Philadelphia one of the best starting fives in the NBA. Staying healthy will be the biggest roadblock to Philly making a deep run in the playoffs. That especially goes for Joel Embiid, who got hurt in the playoffs again last year.

James has had some trouble staying healthy in recent years, as well. Keeping both players ready to go in April will be their top priority next year. In an East that has gotten much better this summer, winning the conference will not be easy.