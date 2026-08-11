76ers’ LeBron James Gets to Play Christmas Day Game Against Former Team

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a team that is very popular to watch next season. After the acquisitions of Jaylen Brown and LeBron James, the Sixers are a team that could contend for the NBA title. They will also be one of the most-viewed teams

The NBA has decided to take advantage of a renewed interest in the 76ers. They have already decided to schedule them for a game on Opening Day. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Sixers will also play a Christmas Day game against the Lakers.

76ers Will Play Christmas Day Game vs. Lakers

James will take on his former team on Christmas Day. At this point, it is unclear if this will be the first matchup against Los Angeles in the season. Still, this is a game that the NBA will hope will pull more fans to the Christmas Day lineup and away from the NFL game that will be played.

After eight seasons in Los Angeles, James decided to move on from the organization. Last year, he averaged 29.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. He shot 51.5 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

James continues to be effective, even at the age of 41. This will be James’ first time back in Los Angeles, so the fan reception will be an interesting narrative to follow. Fans never fully embraced James while he was playing for the Lakers, which was an odd caveat to his time there.

Brown will also likely be a strong part of that game. Last season, he averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game in Boston. Brown also shot 47.7 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from beyond the 3-point line. He is coming off his best offensive season.

The Sixers Are Viewed as One of the Favorites to Win the Eastern Conference

Philly will be looked at as one of the favorites to win the Eastern Conference this season. The additions of James and Brown aren’t the only ones to applaud. Anfernee Simons and Dean Wade will be key pieces for them off the bench, as both are solid outside shooters.

The 76ers could be one of the most-watched teams in the NBA, as close to half of their games could be on national TV. James has said he won’t play for another team in his career, and he signed a two-year deal with the Sixers. That means it could be his final two years in the league.

With that being the case, the NBA wants to put as many of his games on the national scene as possible to capitalize on the ratings he brings in. With James being on the East Coast, the Sixers will likely be put in prime time more often than he was when he was playing in LA.