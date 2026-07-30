LeBron James Trying to Copy Michael Jordan Again with Documentary on Time with 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers will have LeBron James playing for the franchise for at least one year. James signed a two-year deal with the Sixers, but has a player option for the final season. Regardless, James made it clear that this is the last team he will play for.

James is pursuing Michael Jordan for the title of Greatest of All-Time. James has done several things over the years to try to surpass him. He also has copied various aspects of how he became such a successful businessman off the court.

Now, James is copying something Jordan did during his final season with the Bulls.

LeBron James Close to Producing Last Dance-Style Documentary with the 76ers

According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, James and ESPN are close to coming to an agreement on producing a Last Dance-style documentary. Jordan did that during his final season with the Bulls, and it captivated the country during COVID.

Marchand reports that the deal is very close to being completed, and it would have a documentary crew follow James during his time with the Sixers. The crew would also use film from earlier in his career to help tell the full story. There is no set air date at the moment.

This is a clear instance of James copying Jordan as he chases his ghost. The Last Dance helped elevate Jordan in the GOAT conversation to a whole new generation of NBA fans. James wants to do something similar to help his conversation in the greater sports lexicon.

At the moment, James is only certain to play one year. It’s likely that James will opt into the second year so that he will have played at least 25 seasons in the league. After that, it’s unclear what the future holds. Having a documentary set up to follow him now indicates his future in the NBA might not be for long.

LeBron James is Chasing a Title with the Sixers

James is trying to win his fifth NBA championship. He won two titles with Miami, one with Cleveland, and one with Los Angeles. In the case of all of the titles, he was the driving force in those wins. If he wins a title in Philly, he won’t be the best player on the team.

However, James is still one of the 30 best players in the league, even at his age. The trade for Jaylen Brown helped seal the fact that he wanted to play for the 76ers. Brown is someone who can create his own shot and play solid defense, and might be the best player on the team.

Last season, the Sixers had the third-worst assist percentage in the NBA. Adding James should help that, especially if they have him playing point guard, as reported. He should be able to create open shots for his teammates, which should lead to easier points.