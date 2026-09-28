LeBron James Explains What his Role Will be With Philadelphia 76ers

LeBron James wore a Philadelphia 76ers jersey publicly for the first time during the team’s annual media day at their practice facility in Camden, New Jersey.

James was asked a plethora of questions by media members, including what he envisioned his role being in Philadelphia at this point in his career.

LeBron James Says He Can Do ‘Whatever’ 76ers Need him To Do

In response to the question about his role, James revealed that he views the “luxury” of his well-rounded game being that he can fill virtually any role asked of him, and that’s the approach he plans to carry into his first season with the Sixers.

“Whatever the team needs me to do,” James said succinctly. “The luxury of my game is that I can do everything.”

This really isn’t an exaggeration. James has one of the most well-rounded skill sets that the game has ever seen, and after 23 years in the league, he’s played basically every position on the floor and been put in every position that a player could be. He brings a wealth of experience with him to Philadelphia, and that could be extremely beneficial for a team seeking its first NBA Finals appearance in a quarter-century.

For what it’s worth, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse said he viewed James as an “offensive creator” while discussing his potential role with the team over the summer.

“First of all, I think he’s a great player and we’re fortunate to have him on the team,” Nurse said of James. “. . . I think he’s an offense creator. I think he certainly is a guy that will bring the ball up the floor and try to create for himself or others — really (well) for others.”

With training camp about to get underway, it will be up to Nurse to figure out the best way to utilize James, and it will be extremely interesting to see what he comes up with.

LeBron James Will Allow Tyrese Maxey to Play Off-Ball More

James’ ability to run and initiate an offense should work to open things up for guys around him like Tyrese Maxey, who shouldered a bulk of the ballhandling and playmaking duties for the 76ers last season. Maxey is excited about the opportunity to play off-ball more in the coming season.

“I think that is the opportunity that this roster presents, for me to play off the ball a little bit more,” Maxey said. “. . . Get some catch-and-shoots, come off some screens, come off some handoffs, get out in transition. I think it will be good for our team.”

Maxey and James have developed some serious chemistry by working out together over recent offseasons, so it will be exciting to see that chemistry play out now that they’re teammates in Philadelphia.