LeBron James Explains Why he Chose the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers were able to sign LeBron James to a two-year deal worth around $8 million in the offseason. It’s the first time James has played somewhere other than Los Angeles in eight years. It was a surprising choice for many around the NBA.

Most pundits and experts believed James would either end up in Miami or Cleveland. Golden State was the wild-card team. However, Philadelphia was not seen as a serious contender. James recently explained why he wants to play for the 76ers.

LeBron James Says Relationships Played a Big Role in Signing With the 76ers

While speaking on the Mind the Game Podcast, James highlighted relationships as a big reason why he chose the Sixers, as well as the Jaylen Brown trade.

“My relationship with Tyrese Maxey goes beyond the court. When I mentioned him before on the podcast, Philly was not even in question. That was way before the JB trade, as well. Which was another intriguing piece. I don’t think anybody seen that coming. I love the way he approaches the game, too.”

James also mentioned that Joel Embiid is a big reason why he decided the 76ers were the right team for him.

“And one of the most important, to be honest, is the big fella (Embiid). The only thing he has not done is win a championship. I want to try to help him get that first one. He’s been an MVP of our league. He has a gold medal. All-Stars, signature shoes, a bunch of money, he’s got everything. He’s got a city on his back. He’s been The Process for what 10, 12 years, however long he’s been there. It’s time to dig a little deeper into the process, and I hope I can be that final little piece that can help him get over the hump.”

The 76ers Have a Chance to Win a Title With a Revamped Starting Lineup

Even in his advanced age, LeBron James is still one of the best players in the league. James is one of the best passers in the history of the league. He’s the all-time leading scorer in the league, as well. At this stage of his career, he is the perfect third or fourth option for the 76ers.

It’s pretty clear that James has finally realized that he can no longer carry a team. However, he is making a big bet that Embiid will be able to stay healthy. Injuries have plagued him for his entire career, and his inability to stay healthy in the postseason is a big reason why he hasn’t won a title.

Last season, the Sixers had the 16th-ranked offense in the league. Adding James, Brown, and Anfernee Simons should help them increase their offensive output. If James is able to play at least 60 games in the regular season, this team has a good shot at winning the East.