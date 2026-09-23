Sixers Legend Julius Erving Predicts Reduced Role For LeBron in Philly

Philadelphia 76ers icon Julius Erving knows a thing or two about being a physical anomaly.

During his heyday, Erving lived above the rim and amassed one of the most impressive highlight tapes in NBA (and ABA) history.

Now, as the Sixers’ strategic adviser, Erving helps find the next franchise great.

Or, in the case of LeBron James, acknowledging when greatness arrives in Philadelphia.

Speaking with Kyle Odegard of Action Network, Erving heaped praise on James and highlighted what makes him such a rare talent.

“He’s 1-of-1. There has never been another guy like him, coming out of high school and then having the type of career he has. You have to give him his credit,” Erving told Action Network. “He’s found a way to preserve his body, squeeze out 50-to-60 games a year and get full pay. So God bless him.”

James is entering his record 24th NBA season, his first with the Sixers. Erving added that James is in elite company in terms of NBA longevity.

“He’s not the only one. Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar) went. Moses (Malone) went. Vince Carter went. There are guys who played into their 40s, and there are a lot more hockey players than basketball players (who have done it),” Erving said.

Dr. J Has Modest Expectations For LeBron in Philly

For the majority of his near quarter-century-long NBA career, LeBron James has been the alpha of his teams.

Since the former No. 1 pick entered the league as a teenager, James has been among the league’s most potent scoring threats. Not only that, but he typically serves as the primary ball handler on his teams, too.

In Philly, playing alongside All-Stars Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid, Erving envisions a reduced yet impactful role for James.

“I think the role for him is not to be the leading scorer, not to be the leading rebounder, and not necessarily the leading assist guy, but to be a factor in all those areas statistically,” Erving told Action Network. “And then what he brings to the game that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet, that’s going to be as valuable as anything else.”

Earlier this year, James discussed settling in as the third option behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Ever the team player, the former MVP appeared unbothered by his reduced role.

“That’s the role that I’m playing for the ballclub,” James said on Spectrum SportsNet. “In order for us to win ball games, that’s the role that I’m playing. That’s just how the game was going.”

With Maxey, Brown and Embiid in tow, James is almost certain not to be the Sixers’ leading scorer this season.

Still, as Erving pointed out, James can contribute in a myriad of ways to help the team win.

Erving said that he hasn’t spoken with James or Brown since they joined the Sixers, but has his calendar marked for the season opener against the New York Knicks.

“I haven’t seen either one of those guys since they became 76ers, but I will. In October I’ll probably see them multiple times, because it’s exhibition season and I’ve gotten invited to come up and be there for that. And then opening night they play the Knicks and I’ve got an invitation to that. That should be interesting.”